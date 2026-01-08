Mom gets resourceful: 'Desperate times call for desperate measures'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This is how you press pause when the noise levels go from loud to louder...
An aunt tricks her nephew into believing his bike needs charging as she reaches her limit...
For the parents who are feeling the holiday limitations of their kids being at home, you're not alone. There's a fleet of other parents who feel your plight, and they are getting resourceful.
A woman, Roxy Bloem, shares how 'desperate times call for desperate measures' when she got resourceful with getting her nephew to stop riding his Checkers Sixty60 bike around the house.
While it was all fun and games when the holidays began, many parents and caregivers are experiencing their limitations as the New Year festivities fade away, and it's time to return to normal.
In the video, we see Roxy's hand carefully place a plug on the Checkers Sixty60 bike as if it is charging.
She maintains a serious tone and explains to her nephew that the bike needs to be charged. She tells him that he should stay still and leave it to charge, and he can have more bike time the following day.
It's that time of year when parents start feeling antsy with the overstimulation of having to care for their kids day in and day out after more than a month of school holidays.
The little boy innocently believes his aunt. She'd better enjoy it while it lasts, soon he'll be older and understand her tricks all too well.
Watch the video on TikTok below.
@roxy.bloem @Checkers_Sixty60 @Checkers South Africa #checkers60sixty #checkers ♬ original sound - Roxanne Bloem
Image Courtesy of TikTok
