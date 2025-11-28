 Mitchell Park Holiday Programme brings park back in action
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Mitchell Park Holiday Programme brings park back in action

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Great news for Mitchell Park lovers, the park is open, and there's a fun activation this month-end. 

A view of the Mitchell Park Zoo in Durban
Facebook/eThekwiniM

Durban's Mitchell Park is open and ready to welcome the kids this month-end. 

News about the closure of the Michell Park Zoo in March 2025 was welcomed by many Durbanites who held fond memories of the park and the zoo. The main reason behind the closure was to prioritise safety, and the rehabilitation project has now concluded, making it safe for visitors 

The city, in collaboration with several local businesses, funded the renovations to this beloved Durban landmark.

Read more: More name changes could be coming to KwaZulu-Natal as applications surge across the province

The eThekwini Municipality has also announced a holiday programme that started on Thursday, 27 November. The programme is targeted at children between the ages of eight and 13 and will run from 8 am to 2 pm. 

You can enjoy the programme on Friday, 28 November between 8 am and 2 pm. The cost is R16 per child and the activities include: 

  • Eco games
  • Guided walks
  • Show and tell 
  • Storytelling and much more

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office upon arrival. 

A poster for the holiday programme at the Mitchell Park Zoo
Facebook/eThekwiniM

Read more: Durban ballerina performs in Snow White and the Zulu Warrior

The Mitchell Park Zoo is more than 100 years old and represents a significant part of Durban's heritage. 

The floods that have hit Durban over the past few years have contributed to the damage in the park, so it is wonderful to see that this popular landmark is now ready for families to enjoy during the festive season. 

Mitchell Park features wheelchair access, walking trails, lush green lawns perfect for family picnics, and areas for kids to play ball. It is an excellent spot for the upcoming holidays. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban Park Zoo Things to do in KZN Parks in Durban

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.