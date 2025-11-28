Mitchell Park Holiday Programme brings park back in action

Great news for Mitchell Park lovers, the park is open, and there's a fun activation this month-end.

Great news for Mitchell Park lovers, the park is open, and there's a fun activation this month-end.

Durban's Mitchell Park is open and ready to welcome the kids this month-end. News about the closure of the Michell Park Zoo in March 2025 was welcomed by many Durbanites who held fond memories of the park and the zoo. The main reason behind the closure was to prioritise safety, and the rehabilitation project has now concluded, making it safe for visitors The city, in collaboration with several local businesses, funded the renovations to this beloved Durban landmark.

The eThekwini Municipality has also announced a holiday programme that started on Thursday, 27 November. The programme is targeted at children between the ages of eight and 13 and will run from 8 am to 2 pm. You can enjoy the programme on Friday, 28 November between 8 am and 2 pm. The cost is R16 per child and the activities include: Eco games

Guided walks

Show and tell

Storytelling and much more Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office upon arrival.

Read more: Durban ballerina performs in Snow White and the Zulu Warrior

The Mitchell Park Zoo is more than 100 years old and represents a significant part of Durban's heritage. The floods that have hit Durban over the past few years have contributed to the damage in the park, so it is wonderful to see that this popular landmark is now ready for families to enjoy during the festive season. Mitchell Park features wheelchair access, walking trails, lush green lawns perfect for family picnics, and areas for kids to play ball. It is an excellent spot for the upcoming holidays.

Image Courtesy of Facebook