 Men stop traffic to help duck family cross the road
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"Padel at 6pm, saving geese at 5pm..."

When people say there's never a dull moment in South Africa, you must believe them because it's true in more ways than one.

A video shared on social media showed two men stopping Cape Town traffic to help a family of ducks cross the road.

It looked like the real-life version of that nursery rhyme: "Mother duck said, 'Quack, quack, quack', and all her five little ducks came back."

The post was shared on Instagram with the caption:  "Padel at 6 pm, saving geese at 5 pm."

Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram

Many people celebrated the video and the efforts of the two men who stopped to help the family of ducks. 

Here's what people had to say about the kind gesture:

  • "This is the best video I’ve seen Today, okay!!! Flippen oulik!!! Men who care about animals, too, have me!!"
  • "What a beautiful country and people, I love my South 🇿🇦 and my Cape Town."
  • "Mos! Cause we have compassion and empathy...way to go guys."
  • "And this right here is why I love this country. Well done, boys, well done."
  • "A beautiful 🇿🇦 country with beautiful people. That’s why I love my country and parts of different provinces 🇿🇦 Love and Humility."
  • "My beautiful country."
  • "Love it! Thanks guys!"

Image Courtesy of Instagram

