Matriculants finish off their exams with a good deed

These matriculants decided to pay it forward as they finished their last exams.

As many matriculants wrap up their final exams, we are seeing celebrations of all kinds.

While some write on each other's uniforms to mark the end of their school career, others are paying it forward in small but impactful ways. Matric students who have come to the end of their high school journey will admit that handing in their last question paper comes with a sense of relief, excitement and even a touch of nervousness.

Walking into the next chapter comes with bidding farewell to the familiar and what has been their norm for 12 years. Something new awaits them, and the girls at Clarendon High School in East London shared a touching video of their last acts after leaving the exam rooms. The girls walked into their next chapter without their school shoes, which they chose to donate. A momentous and uplifting act saw the girls leaving the exam room in their white socks as they placed their school shoes in a bag, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. The school posted: "A final step that makes an impact. This week as our Matrics completed their exam, many chose to leave something meaningful behind: their shoes. "What may seem like a simple gesture will bring comfort and confidence to another learner who needs it. With this thoughtful act, our girls turned the end of their school journey into a moment of compassion and encouragement. Well done Class of 2025."

Watch the wholesome video shared on the Clarendon High School Instagram page.

In KwaZulu-Natal, girls from St. Mary's in Kloof also shared the momentous act of leaving their school gates and being welcomed by their parents after their last exam last week. The video left parents on social media emotional and others excited about experiencing this when their kids complete their school career. Check out the video from Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram