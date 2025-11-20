Man signs SAPS affidavit to declare his love

Man's unconventional love letter is a SAPS affidavit
Looking for love letter ideas? Here's one we bet you never thought of...
When the love bug hits, some people will do anything to prove their love to their significant other. But South Africans are wondering if some things should have a legal limitation.
A post shared on X shows a picture of a police affidavit in which a man swears under oath to face the consequences if he breaks his girlfriend's heart.
An Affidavit is a formal document given to members of the public to share facts in the form of a statement that legally affirms that what you have written is true. It can also be used as evidence in legal proceedings.
The post shared by @taybay351412, which has since gone viral, reads: "I said if he loves me, he must write an AFFIDAVIT to confirm that he really loves me and me only."
The affidavit, dated 12 November 2025, reads:
"I, Elder Ngobeni, swear under oath that if I break up with Pearlenhle Nkosi under any circumstances, I fully give you permission to take me under custody because I would have broken my oath of living happily ever after with her."
While the user admitted that the post was a joke, she took every opportunity to play along as people reacted to her post. One person suggested that she cheat, to which she replied: "I will never cheat. I will only love him."
It was the investigative skills of one user who, like us, noticed that there was no official stamp certifying the affidavit. However, this could totally be the South African version of a love letter.
I said if he loves me he must write ✍️ an AFFIDAVIT to confirm that he really loves me and me only. pic.twitter.com/7GSruoADWG— taybay (@taybay351412) November 17, 2025
While many social media users didn't have a consensus in their reactions, the affidavit love letter can surely speak as a relatable one. Imagine a world where if you are hurt or let down by a lover, they get escorted to jail? Yikes, sounds extreme, but it saves our legal system from dealing with some pretty petty and vengeful acts...
How did netizens respond?
- "They should arrest you for wasting state resources."
- "This oath may be invalid as it does not have provisions for expiration."
- "This one is wasting our tax. What will the charges will be brought to the guy after break up?"
- "Bruh is 20 something...he is a kid not a notary, let him have fun before the forever stuff."
- "Waste of state resources both you and your partner should spend a night in a cell for this."
Image Courtesy of X
