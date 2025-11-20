Man signs SAPS affidavit to declare his love

When the love bug hits, some people will do anything to prove their love to their significant other. But South Africans are wondering if some things should have a legal limitation.



A post shared on X shows a picture of a police affidavit in which a man swears under oath to face the consequences if he breaks his girlfriend's heart.

An Affidavit is a formal document given to members of the public to share facts in the form of a statement that legally affirms that what you have written is true. It can also be used as evidence in legal proceedings.



The post shared by @taybay351412, which has since gone viral, reads: "I said if he loves me, he must write an AFFIDAVIT to confirm that he really loves me and me only."