Man's nickname for wife gets him in hot water

There are pet names, and then there are names that trigger humiliation. Watch what names you use when saving people in your contact list.

There are pet names, and then there are names that trigger humiliation. Watch what names you use when saving people in your contact list.

A Turkish man landed himself in hot water for nicknaming his wife 'chubby' on his phone. Pet names are normal when you're in a relationship. Sometimes, the names are sweet and hold a special meaning between partners and other times, the pet name can have a more profound significance. Perhaps it's one person's way of teasing their partner, but mainly, it's rooted in love. However, a story is circulating online about a husband who saved his wife's number on his phone as 'Tombik', a Turkish word that means 'chubby'. As expected, his wife did not take kindly to it.

Read more: California woman buys billboards to find a husband

The nickname came to light during court proceedings as the couple went through a divorce. According to an online source: "The court found the husband at fault for registering his wife as 'chubby' in a divorce case; the Court of Cassation also ruled that the husband must pay material and moral compensation to the wife." The term (whether a form of endearment on the husband's part or not) constituted 'emotional violence'.

While it may seem absurd to some that any court would rule this a form of violence, it raises questions about the story's legitimacy. However, not much more has been shared online. People were quick to jump into the comment section to share their views. One person wrote: "Ha, that isn’t even half as bad as the names I have stored." The social media post insinuated that not only did the man have to pay his ex-wife damages, but he also allegedly faced jail time. Another person wrote: "Being chubby isn't bad, and to be called chubby ain't an insult. It can sound cute. Probably the husband didn't mean it maliciously. I hope the wife didn't take it so. I'm sorry such small things can send people, even a family member, to jail." Would this serve as a precedent for those who have outrageous names for their partners or for random people they meet, or does the phone naming convention fall under 'freedom of speech'?

Image Courtesy of iStock