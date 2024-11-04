Man singing Bollywood song fluently surprised the internet
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The Midlands air has a way of putting people in a singing mood...
We are pleasantly surprised each time we see South Africans defy the odds and prove that living as a rainbow nation is possible.
So much so that we notice it in the everyday people who take time to learn about each other's cultures, languages, and interests.
There's no hiding that the Indian community in South Africa are avid fans of Bollywood.
As we dim the lights following Diwali, it is with great pleasure that we came across a video of a more-than-unlikely Bollywood fan.
A woman named Tash shared a video of her stay in the Midlands.
Friends joined her and were having a merry time when she captured a precious moment when one of them decided to sing the Bollywood hit song, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
This is a famous Bollywood movie from 1998 that left many people teary-eyed, a proper romance that surprisingly isn't just famous amongst the Indian community. A few months ago, we saw a Nigerian couple dance and perform to this very same song at their wedding.
Watch how fluently and enthusiastically her friend sings the song from the video on TikTok.
@tash888823 Wow! What did I just hear!!! #sunday #surprise #africantiktok #hindimotivation #kuchkuchhotahai #kuchkuch #southafrica #desi #hindisong #bollywood #composer #lovesrk #srk #srkfan #tiktokviral ♬ original sound - Tash8888
Image Courtesy of TikTok
