Man singing Bollywood song fluently surprised the internet

We are pleasantly surprised each time we see South Africans defy the odds and prove that living as a rainbow nation is possible.

So much so that we notice it in the everyday people who take time to learn about each other's cultures, languages, and interests.

There's no hiding that the Indian community in South Africa are avid fans of Bollywood.

As we dim the lights following Diwali, it is with great pleasure that we came across a video of a more-than-unlikely Bollywood fan.