Man shares the moment he officially became an 'African dad'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A dog dad shares how he had to have a talk with his fur baby...
Sweet conversations between a dog dad and his adorable Miniature Schnauzer, Duke, melted people's hearts on social media.
Oreoluwa Osaba, a social media influencer with 400,000 followers, has gained even more popularity since adopting Duke.
His journey to becoming a dog dad wasn't conventional, but it was certainly a meet-cute story. It's like the two were made for each other.
Osaba says he was going through a dark time after losing a loved one when he adopted Duke.
He shared intimate moments of being scared and not knowing what to do as a pet parent, and then realised Duke was just as confused.
"I was scared because I didn’t know what I was doing, but I also discovered he was as confused as I was. But he saw the broken and hurt in me, and somehow his little wagging tail and little paws reach [sic] into my heart, a place no one was able to, and without words, he was able to comfort me. We have been through different stages together, from potty training him to teaching him commands and him teaching me how to be patient and to express my emotions," he says.
On days where I would lock myself in my room because it felt like the world was too much, Duke would sit in front of my door and wait till I’m ready.. so we can face the world together. Our story is one of team work, friendship, sacrifices and most of all LOVE…true love exists in different forms not only within humans.
- Oreoluwa Osaba
Osaba recently shared a video that got the internet falling for Duke and his charm.
In the video, Osaba sits Duke down for a 'talk' after Duke ate Osaba's chicken while he was on a call. Osaba joked, saying that he is now officially an "African dad".
"Listening to me is part of the punishment," he says.
It was the Duke's innocence that won people over, not to mention his adorable gestures and those puppy eyes...Those could make anyone melt.
Watch the sweet video from Instagram below.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
