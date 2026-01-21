Man shares the moment he officially became an 'African dad'

Sweet conversations between a dog dad and his adorable Miniature Schnauzer, Duke, melted people's hearts on social media.

Oreoluwa Osaba, a social media influencer with 400,000 followers, has gained even more popularity since adopting Duke.

His journey to becoming a dog dad wasn't conventional, but it was certainly a meet-cute story. It's like the two were made for each other.

Osaba says he was going through a dark time after losing a loved one when he adopted Duke.

He shared intimate moments of being scared and not knowing what to do as a pet parent, and then realised Duke was just as confused.

"I was scared because I didn’t know what I was doing, but I also discovered he was as confused as I was. But he saw the broken and hurt in me, and somehow his little wagging tail and little paws reach [sic] into my heart, a place no one was able to, and without words, he was able to comfort me. We have been through different stages together, from potty training him to teaching him commands and him teaching me how to be patient and to express my emotions," he says.