Man proposes over chicken melting Mzansi's hearts

Not all proposals have to be flashy and over-the-top; sometimes, the simple moments mean the most and have the most impact.

Love is love, after all.

A couple that managed to leave Mzansi's heart melted recently got engaged at a Pedros restaurant. The lady was genuinely surprised when her partner turned the corner, went down on one knee, and presented her with a ring...

The staff and fellow customers brought their 'A' game in the energy department and celebrated the couple wholeheartedly.