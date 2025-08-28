Man proposes over chicken melting Mzansi's hearts
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This man added the spice with a side of love after he decided to propose to his beloved at a Pedros restaurant.
This man added the spice with a side of love after he decided to propose to his beloved at a Pedros restaurant.
Not all proposals have to be flashy and over-the-top; sometimes, the simple moments mean the most and have the most impact.
Love is love, after all.
A couple that managed to leave Mzansi's heart melted recently got engaged at a Pedros restaurant. The lady was genuinely surprised when her partner turned the corner, went down on one knee, and presented her with a ring...
The staff and fellow customers brought their 'A' game in the energy department and celebrated the couple wholeheartedly.
The couple took advantage of the ambience created, and after she said yes, they danced between the booths and savoured the moment.
Everyone, including the kitchen staff, stopped momentarily and joined the ululations.
It was the ultimate fast-food romance, as he made a special chicken proposal. The bride-to-be commented on the video and said that the proposal occurred at Pedros Dobsonville, in Soweto, Johannesburg.
She said, "I had a wonderful night yesterday @Pedros Dobsonville. It was a surprise, guys. I thank God for everything."
Even the groom-to-be jumped into the comments and said, "Thank you guys for enjoying our special night at Pedro's."
Watch the video of their special moment on TikTok.
@slicee2 Siyashadisa thina @Pedros Chicken Official @ginolajones @clemmie93🌹 @yaya93 ♬ Wedding Day - Brenda Fassie
Most people celebrated their happy news in the comments section.
- "Who's is smiling like me."
- "To those who are smiling like me let's gather here."
- "When is your wedding? I want to offer my 360 photo booth for free."
- "One thing about strangers the will be genuinely happy for you."
- "Love always has a way of showing itself no matter where you are and the time it is, congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs."
- "who's crying with me, I love this for you guys."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
