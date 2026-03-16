Made for Tots corn puffs product recalled over non-pathogenic Listeria concerns
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
A popular snack sold in Clicks stores and online has been recalled across South Africa and Lesotho. If you have purchased this specific batch of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken, here's what you need to know.
A popular snack sold in Clicks stores and online has been recalled across South Africa and Lesotho. If you have purchased this specific batch of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken, here's what you need to know.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g, a snack product supplied by Clicks Retailers Pty Limited. A total of 1,152 units are affected by the recall. Of these, 348 units were sold to consumers, whilst 804 units have been removed from shelves.
Why has the product been recalled?
According to a statement by the NCC, the affected batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination. The supplier noted that this type of Listeria is generally non-pathogenic to humans, though there are rare and isolated reports of human disease associated with it.
How do you know if your product is affected?
Consumers should check the following identifying information on their product packaging to confirm whether their item is part of the recall:
Identifying Numbers: 396194 MGF 03.03.26 Lot 6:003 BB 02.03.2027
The affected products were available at Clicks stores across South Africa, via Clicks Online, and were also distributed to Lesotho.
What should you do if you have this product?
Consumers who have the affected product are urged not to consume it and to return it immediately to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement. No proof of purchase is required.
The NCC is monitoring this recall to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act. The NCC's Acting Commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, stated that suppliers are reminded of their obligation to provide goods that are of good quality, free of defects, usable, and durable, and that goods failing to meet the required standards must be removed from shelves to minimise potential harm.
“As we mark World Consumer Rights Day today with the global theme Safe Products. Confident Consumers, we remind suppliers of their obligation to provide goods of good quality, free of defects, usable and durable. Where goods fail to meet the required standards, those goods must be removed from the shelves to minimise potential harm," said Ratshisusu.
Is the product still being sold?
The item has already been removed from Clicks' website:
Recent product recalls in SA
On 9 March, ECR reported that the National Consumer Commission has announced the recall of two Nutricia baby formula products sold in South Africa: Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g). A total of 2,989 units are affected
Click here to read the full article.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Parents warned as deadly "chuffing" trend spreads through schools
A viral video has put a dangerous craze called "chuffing" in the spotlig...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Major changes coming for online shopping in South Africa
New proposals aim to close the gaps in South Africa's e-commerce protect...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago