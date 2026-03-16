Made for Tots corn puffs product recalled over non-pathogenic Listeria concerns

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g, a snack product supplied by Clicks Retailers Pty Limited. A total of 1,152 units are affected by the recall. Of these, 348 units were sold to consumers, whilst 804 units have been removed from shelves.

Why has the product been recalled?

According to a statement by the NCC, the affected batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination. The supplier noted that this type of Listeria is generally non-pathogenic to humans, though there are rare and isolated reports of human disease associated with it.

How do you know if your product is affected?

Consumers should check the following identifying information on their product packaging to confirm whether their item is part of the recall:

Identifying Numbers: 396194 MGF 03.03.26 Lot 6:003 BB 02.03.2027

The affected products were available at Clicks stores across South Africa, via Clicks Online, and were also distributed to Lesotho.

What should you do if you have this product?

Consumers who have the affected product are urged not to consume it and to return it immediately to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement. No proof of purchase is required.

The NCC is monitoring this recall to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act. The NCC's Acting Commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, stated that suppliers are reminded of their obligation to provide goods that are of good quality, free of defects, usable, and durable, and that goods failing to meet the required standards must be removed from shelves to minimise potential harm.

“As we mark World Consumer Rights Day today with the global theme Safe Products. Confident Consumers, we remind suppliers of their obligation to provide goods of good quality, free of defects, usable and durable. Where goods fail to meet the required standards, those goods must be removed from the shelves to minimise potential harm," said Ratshisusu.

Is the product still being sold?

The item has already been removed from Clicks' website: