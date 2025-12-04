Lottostar's Santa’s Stash had one KZN listener losing his mind
Updated | By Carol Ofori / Skyye Ndlovu
One enthusiastic KZN listener just proved why YOU should put your name in the hat for Lottostar's Santa's Stash on East Coast Radio
If you’ve somehow missed it (perhaps because you've been living in a pineapple under the sea), there’s a little festive frenzy brewing in KZN.
Lottostar Santa’s Stash with East Coast Radio is giving away up to R250,000 for essentially… trusting your gut.
It’s turning ordinary South Africans into hopeful, wide-eyed dreamers faster than you can say “Ho Ho Holy Cash!”
One listener took things to a level we didn’t know existed during Carol Ofori’s show.
Matty Govs (Content Creator, Brand Strategist and an unhinged BALL OF ENERGY) sat in his “studio-on-wheels” listening to East Coast Radio, anxiously waiting for that call.
Sadly, he didn’t get the call (yet) but he supported Chantelle all the way.
He played alongside her until she won R32,500 from simply (listen properly) picking a random bag! It was an EPIC moment.
Honestly, if telekinesis were real, bag number 8 would’ve burst open with confetti and R250,000 just from the sheer force of Matt’s belief and excitement.
The man was ready, like “I know the game. I AM the game!” ready.
Check out the video below:
Fingers crossed Matt’s energy gets him a chance to loot Santa’s Stash!
Matt looks like the guy who’s going to either explode with joy on live radio OR vibrate into another dimension if he doesn’t get this chance!
Either way, content will be made, history will be written and someone’s December is about to glow like the end of loadshedding!
ALSO READ: Pet-friendly things to do in Durban
Want in? Obviously you do...
Well, your instructions are simple:
1. Head to ecr.co.za
2. Click on the WIN page
3. Answer one easy question
4. Place a bet on Lottostar (don’t slack because Santa’s watching)
5. Wait for your call like you’re in a telenovela finale
All it takes is one bag, one question and one call to make this a December you’ll never forget.
Now go. Enter. Manifest. Scream into the void if you must.
Oh, and please… keep your phone charged because if it rings…
Well, you know how that ends…
