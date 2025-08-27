Look at Durban through the eyes of ChatGPT
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Have you ever wished your kids could see your city the way you remember it? Well, we may not have a time machine, but there's always ChatGPT.
Have you ever wondered what Durban looked like more than 40 years ago?
Many millennials and baby boomers can admit they have been less than welcoming to artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily lives. However, AI might be the very tool that can allow the next generation to see our beloved city through rose-coloured glasses.
A recent social media post has people reminiscing about a version of our city that some say they remember, and others wish they could see.
The post shows a version of Durban from ChatGPT, and let's say, it looks fantastic...
Check out the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
Some of the renderings look like something developed by a property developer. However, if we're honest, it does look like an elevated version of our beloved city.
Many Durbanites came to the comments section to share their views.
Some compared Durban to Australia and Miami and spoke about how we could be the destination of choice for many tourists versus our mother city, considering we have warmer beaches. However, the reality of corruption, the lack of service delivery and crime entered the conversation, bringing a dullness to these bright images.
Each image resembles iconic Durban. The city centre's architectural wonders and pops of green amidst the advanced modes of transportation leave us feeling hopeful and disappointed at the same time.
While many were quick to blame the city and government, we believe the people of Durban should also take responsibility for our city's dismay. Corruption and crime contribute to the deterioration, but what about the community-led strikes when roads are burnt and trash-laden sidewalks?
ChatGPT may be feared by many, but it surely has us envisioning our city's true potential and what it can become.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
