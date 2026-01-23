Living in a complex: Man shares how his pants went missing

There are pros and cons to living in a complex or estate. While we always believe in looking at things from a 'silver lining perspective', sometimes it can be tricky.



Sybo, a TikToker who describes himself as an 'Environmentalist by day and trainer by night', shared a video about his missing pants. He says he hung up his laundry on his clothesline and found that another resident had used his line.

The pants were not just any old pants, but a pair that he purchased from Cotton On.

It's obvious he liked the pants, but even beyond that, picking up other people's laundry completely goes against the unspoken rules of living in a complex.