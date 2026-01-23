Living in a complex: Man shares how his pants went missing
Instead of the travelling pants, this was the case of the missing pants...
There are pros and cons to living in a complex or estate. While we always believe in looking at things from a 'silver lining perspective', sometimes it can be tricky.
Sybo, a TikToker who describes himself as an 'Environmentalist by day and trainer by night', shared a video about his missing pants. He says he hung up his laundry on his clothesline and found that another resident had used his line.
The pants were not just any old pants, but a pair that he purchased from Cotton On.
It's obvious he liked the pants, but even beyond that, picking up other people's laundry completely goes against the unspoken rules of living in a complex.
In the video, he explains that his pants went missing and, in an effort to recover them, he sat outside near his clothesline, waiting for the 'neighbour' who was using it to arrive.
The video was amusing at first, but then Sybo choked when someone came to pick up the clothes; it wasn't his neighbour, but the helper.
While he said the mission was a failure, he also admitted he contributed to his downfall by hanging the pants on the already full clothesline, thinking the laundry on the line was his brother's.
Watch his first expedition for operation: 'Locate my pants', video courtesy of TikTok.
@de_sybo
Operation Recover My Pants – Recap Yesterday’s recovery mission? A complete fail. It’s been two weeks since my brand new @cottonon_sa pants mysteriously vanished from the washing line (the one everyone seems to think is communal). I’ll admit, I played a role in my own downfall. I hung them up with what I thought was my brother’s washing. So I came home early yesterday, confident. Hopeful. Certain that today was the day I’d finally be reunited with my pants. Boy… was I wrong. 😮💨♬ original sound - Sybo
Sadly, he is still without his pants and isn't sure whether the search is worth the effort.
He shared a video explaining a few details to TikTokers who were intrigued by the story. Check out his explanation about the alleged 'communal clothesline' and more.
How would you handle a neighbour who used your clothesline without asking? Or worse, took your laundry?
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@de_sybo
Operation Recover My Pants - I had to clarify a few things and also I need your advice…♬ original sound - Sybo
