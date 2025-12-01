Little girl shares her dreams of going down the good road in life

A perfect dose of motivation as we approach the year-end...

A young schoolgirl shares a special moment with her teacher about how she plans to do good so that she can end up in a good place. December isn't just the official party/holiday month of the year. It is a time that should prompt us to reflect on the year that was and the year that's to come.

This learner, Michelle, eloquently explains the different paths we have in life and the one she chooses to take.

There are two roads in your life. If I go down the bad road, I don't want to end up in hell, but if I go to the good road, I go to heaven. - Michelle

Her words and delivery weren't just inspiring but also motivated us to look at the good. She has provided social media with just the right amount of motivation to push past the 'year-end fatigue' and come out on top of all the good that you achieved this year. Watch as she explains her choices to her teacher, Nicola Steenkamp, in a video shared on Instagram.

Her understanding of life resonated with many people who were impressed by this young girl's insight. One person wrote: "Michelle has it down better than most adults. Wishing you nothing but success little lady!" Another shared how amazing it is that she understands that life is about choices. "This one is a natural speaker! Give her platforms and microphones please." "Wow what a special child. She’s is extremely intelligent and articulate. She knows what she’s wants." "Dear Michelle… You’re SUCH a SPECIAL girl!!!! SO BRIGHT and SMART!!!!! Whatever you decide to do in life - you’re going to be AWESOME!!!!!" "A president in the making." "I'm claiming Michelle as my social media daughter." "These kids nowadays are full of wisdom. My seven year old daughter tells me that I overthink too much and I need to calm myself down and breathe. I don’t know how their brains function these ones." But her teacher didn't just stop there. She shared a second priceless video asking the kids what they want for Christmas. Their answers were honest and showed how it's not always about the 'big things' in life. It's about showing gratitude and sharing in the special moment that makes a child feel special. Steenkamp said: "The kids were asked what they want for Christmas…Not iPads. Not big gifts. A chocolate, a doll, a bag of chips — such simple wishes. It reminded me: it’s the small things that make the biggest difference. Gratitude turns what we have into enough." Listen to what these kids asked for.

Image Courtesy of Instagram