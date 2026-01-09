Little brother invoices big sister for cleaning the house

Little did she realise that she would be receiving a bill for services rendered.

Big sister, Anele Nkosi , admitted that she was feeling tired, so she asked her baby brother to clean.

A business-minded young boy has left the internet surprised with his jovial spirit. In an effort to help his older sister out, the young man cleaned the house.

A young boy spreads some laughter and business savvy by invoicing his sister for services rendered.

The young man went as far as to type out an invoice detailing the cleaning services he had completed and the methods of payment.

While he invoiced her for a total of R20.00, payment could be made in cash, via EFT, or in the form of snacks, love, and appreciation.

The house cleaning included sweeping, tidying, and saving a tired sister's life. It was the creativity behind his idea that got his sister laughing and impressed people on the internet.

The idea certainly got us thinking about the savviness of this generation.

As we proceed into the New Year, take a moment to teach your kids about saving money and its value. A simple and effective way of doing this is by assigning them small chores and paying them for their work.

This also helps them take ownership of their spaces.