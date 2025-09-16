Little boy’s wholesome reaction to birthday Coco Pops
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A video of a little boy’s reaction to receiving a box of Coco Pops cereal for his birthday has lit up social media.
A mother shared a video of her son’s reaction to receiving a box of Coco Pops for his birthday, and his immense gratitude has melted the hearts of many South Africans.
Social media lit up recently when a video of a little boy, Junior, went viral. The young boy captured the hearts of many South Africans with his reaction to his gift.
Junior was celebrating his seventh birthday, and his mother, Lucretia, videoed him walking into their lounge and seeing his birthday breakfast gift. It was a box of Coco Pops, with a bowl and a carton of milk next to it. As mom sang 'Happy Birthday' to her son, the young man kept his composure and shared a look of surprise.
Watch the video from Lucretia on TikTok below.
@teacherlucretia
Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,love you to the moon and back #BirthdayBoy♬ original sound - Mrs Dowers
His innocence and immense gratitude wowed South Africans—so much so that Lucretia was overwhelmed with an abundance of gifts for Junior.
According to media sources, she posted the video on social media for family and friends and didn't expect it to go viral. The video has attracted more than 2 million views, and Lucretia and Junior have received gifts from people around South Africa.
Junior is now referred to as the 'Coco Pops boy', and his reaction to the overwhelming support from people has been so beautiful to watch.
The Port Elizabeth family are overcome with joy to see how people have come together to show them support and celebrate their little boy.
From gifts to groceries, they have been receiving love from their fellow South Africans in the spirit of Ubuntu. What a beautiful way of celebrating our heritage.
Check out the video below of Junior receiving some gifts and opening them up. The excitement is infectious.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@teacherlucretia Thank you everyone for the amazing gifts,he appreciate it @micaela_kelly @papireago @kevinjohn031 ♬ original sound - Mrs Dowers
Image Courtesy of TikTok
