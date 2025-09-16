Little boy’s wholesome reaction to birthday Coco Pops

A mother shared a video of her son’s reaction to receiving a box of Coco Pops for his birthday, and his immense gratitude has melted the hearts of many South Africans.

Social media lit up recently when a video of a little boy, Junior, went viral. The young boy captured the hearts of many South Africans with his reaction to his gift.

Junior was celebrating his seventh birthday, and his mother, Lucretia, videoed him walking into their lounge and seeing his birthday breakfast gift. It was a box of Coco Pops, with a bowl and a carton of milk next to it. As mom sang 'Happy Birthday' to her son, the young man kept his composure and shared a look of surprise.

Watch the video from Lucretia on TikTok below.