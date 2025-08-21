Little boy jams to his dad's impressive violin skills
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Imagine your hype person is under four years old and is a natural with the crowds...
Every musician needs a hype person; this longstanding tradition has helped some of the best musicians feel confident during their performances.
The role of a hype person is to energise the crowds and focus all eyes on the performing artist, ensuring hype throughout the performance.
While a hype person is usually a man or a lady, we've found that the best hype people have to be kids. Proof of this was made evident after watching a toddler bring the hype and more for his dad, a violinist.
Talented violinist, Simiso Radebe, who joined the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in 2022, played with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra (KZNPO). He first held a violin when he was 8 years old at the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble based in Diepkloof Soweto.
"At the age of 13, he began his journey of travelling the world leading the ensemble, including solo performances at large, with Buskaid." (CPO)
Simiso shared a video of himself performing at a Cape Town mall on his social media. But he was not alone. He had the perfect hype person, his little boy, who moved his body to the violin rhythm.
