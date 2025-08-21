Little boy jams to his dad's impressive violin skills

Every musician needs a hype person; this longstanding tradition has helped some of the best musicians feel confident during their performances.

The role of a hype person is to energise the crowds and focus all eyes on the performing artist, ensuring hype throughout the performance.

While a hype person is usually a man or a lady, we've found that the best hype people have to be kids. Proof of this was made evident after watching a toddler bring the hype and more for his dad, a violinist.