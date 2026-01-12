Little boy confused by his mom's idea of chores he can and cannot do

What it feels like to explain age-appropriate chores to a toddler...

What it feels like to explain age-appropriate chores to a toddler...

A toddler tries to understand the dynamics of chores at his young, tender age. A mother decided to video the interaction between her son and her as she tried to explain chores that suited his current age. Let's just say that things got pretty confusing for this little cutie pie. The popular little influencer, Zulu Boy, was thoroughly confused about his duties as a young boy. Mom tried explaining to her young and expressive son that at his age, his chores could extend to drawing the curtains. However, he wasn't old enough to touch plugs.

This left him in a bit of a pickle, as he couldn't wrap his mind around how he was old enough to do some things but not old enough to do others. The little boy's reaction to his mother's explanation may have been confusing for him, but it was certainly amusing to her and the rest of the internet. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

It was his response to being small and old at the same time that left the internet in adoration. Most people resonated with his confusion and admitted that he asked some valid questions. After all, how can you be old enough for some tasks but too small for others? The lesson we took away from this video was that while it is valuable to teach kids responsibility from a young age, ensuring they understand the differences in their responsibilities in line with their age can be challenging. It pays to be prepared.

Image Courtesy of Instagram