 Little boy confused by his mom's idea of chores he can and cannot do
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Little boy confused by his mom's idea of chores he can and cannot do

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

What it feels like to explain age-appropriate chores to a toddler...

A little boy does different facial reactions
Instagram Screenshot/zulu_boy129

A toddler tries to understand the dynamics of chores at his young, tender age. 

A mother decided to video the interaction between her son and her as she tried to explain chores that suited his current age. Let's just say that things got pretty confusing for this little cutie pie. 

The popular little influencer, Zulu Boy, was thoroughly confused about his duties as a young boy. 

Mom tried explaining to her young and expressive son that at his age, his chores could extend to drawing the curtains. However, he wasn't old enough to touch plugs.

Read more: Toddler: 'How come you get to have alcohol and we don't get ice cream?'

This left him in a bit of a pickle, as he couldn't wrap his mind around how he was old enough to do some things but not old enough to do others. 

The little boy's reaction to his mother's explanation may have been confusing for him, but it was certainly amusing to her and the rest of the internet. 

Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram

Read more: Things all parents should discuss with their kids before school starts

It was his response to being small and old at the same time that left the internet in adoration. 

Most people resonated with his confusion and admitted that he asked some valid questions. After all, how can you be old enough for some tasks but too small for others? 

The lesson we took away from this video was that while it is valuable to teach kids responsibility from a young age, ensuring they understand the differences in their responsibilities in line with their age can be challenging.

It pays to be prepared. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Mother Kids Confusion Children Chores

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.