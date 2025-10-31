LISTEN | 2.3 million children rely on school meals - KZN Dept. of Education

"Many children face empty plates this festive season, and that's where we come in to make a difference." - Carol Ofori

"Many children face empty plates this festive season, and that's where we come in to make a difference." - Carol Ofori

The 2025 edition of East Coast Radio's Season of Sharing campaign is here, and we're getting ready to receive pledges from all around South Africa. While the festive season is a time when people enjoy feasting and celebrating, many families are left with empty plates during this time of year. This year, ECR are aiming for bigger hampers and brighter smiles. Partnering with Pick 'n Pay, the Season of Sharing campaign aims to bring hope to KwaZulu-Natal families in need. In preparation for the Season of Sharing telethon, on Friday, 7 November, Carol Ofori spoke with Muzi Mahlambi, Head of Communication at the KZN Department of Education.

During the festive season, school feeding programmes are paused, leaving many children who rely on these meals with no food. In 2024, the Season of Sharing, supported by the people of KZN and the rest of South Africa, raised R1.1 million! This allowed us to feed 800 families for six weeks. That’s more than 165,000 meals served and countless smiles shared. This year, the team has upped their game, with each hamper valued at R2,600 and able to feed a family of four for up to six weeks. It was sobering to hear that the KZN Department of Education is responsible for feeding 2.3 million school children in the province.

Every day, we provide school nutrition to over 2.3 million learners throughout the province, from more than 5000 schools in KZN. - Muzi Mahlambi, the Head of Communication at the KZN Department of Education.

Mahlambi went on to share that the Department of Education does factor in the school holidays and sends some items home with the school children who are part of the feeding programme, but to an extent. He added that contributing to the Season of Sharing is a selfish act, as it is a gratifying way to help someone in need. Listen to the full interview below.

You can donate by visiting the Big Favour page on our website or make a pledge on 7 November 2025 for our telethon by calling 087 087 9495.

