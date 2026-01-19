 Learners denied entry back to school for wearing braids
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

As a parent, do you make sure your child adheres to the school uniform policy?

A school girl cutting off another school girls braids
Instagram Screenshot/newsroomza

A video circulating on social media shows several learners being asked to cut their braids before entering school. Whether they were allowed through the school gates after removing their braids remains unclear at this stage. 

However, a discussion around school uniform policy has sparked debate online. In particular, questions have been raised about the role parents play in enforcing the uniform policy.

Watch the video below from X

Schools in South Africa have always enforced uniforms, and while it may not be a popular choice for some, uniforms have many advantages. 

Besides standardising the dress code, uniforms help to teach learners about community and belonging. It also helps them focus on their studies instead of fashion trends and social status. 

This is why it is important for parents to encourage their kids to adhere to their school's uniform policy. 

So, if you haven't already checked your children's nails, hair and shoes, then maybe it's time to start. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

