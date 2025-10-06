Learner arrives at matric dance atop a Ford Ranger

A matric learner wowed the crowds and social media with her epic trust fall entrance at her matric dance.

At this point, we're not surprised by the creative and sometimes outrageous entrances some matriculants have made.

We've seen our fair share of crazy, as one student did a 'prison break' entrance, and another arrived in a coffin. This time, we saw a casual (or maybe not so casual) entrance that depicted the values of family and the spirit of a Ford Ranger.

There's no denying that Gen Zs are trailblazers in their own right. They have a way of making their mark in the most unusual ways.