Laid to rest at a nightclub with the 'Undertaker' theme song...

Like the saying goes, go big or go home...A funeral at a nightclub leaves Mzansi shocked.

Like the saying goes, go big or go home...A funeral at a nightclub leaves Mzansi shocked.

A recent video shared on social media has people questioning our motives as South Africans. The video shows a group of men carrying a coffin into a nightclub. The club is buzzing with people drinking and talking. Apart from seeing the coffin in the club, the weirdest part is that it seemed natural for everyone. While many people had their phones out videoing the morbidity of it all, it was like it was natural to see a funeral taking place in a club.

When you think about funerals, you generally think of sadness, mourning, paying respects to the person being laid to rest and their family. However, the idea of death and funerals has evolved over the years. More and more people are changing the script and moving away from the traditional way of resting their loved ones. We've seen people in Ghana making fantastical coffins to represent the professions of the deceased. We have even seen personalised coffins with pics of the deceased and even a dance routine done by the pallbearers... After seeing all of that, it comes as no surprise to us that some people decide to celebrate death in the most unconventional of ways... Watch the video from Instagram below.

Read more: Pallbearers dance to Amapiano at funeral ceremony

The comments on the post were hilarious. Many people were amazed that the DJ played the 'Undertaker' song by WWE wrestler The Undertaker. Some people tried their best to understand the narrative here and guessed who the person was and why this was happening... "South Africa is a movie." "Best customer lost?" "Err, was I the only one waiting for it to open??" "Hawu ! They don’t even open the casket, so we see the person inside." "Kanti, where are we going as a Country 🇿🇦? How can the club owner allow such behaviour. Honestly, that's disappointing." "Not a NORMAL person can rest on that casket just for fun & FAME! Niya gula."

Image Courtesy of Instagram