KZN's Nerusha Maharaj Sadapal's talks about the 48 Hour Film Project

With over 100 credits to her name, Nerusha Maharaj Sadapal is a creative force who holds a torch for youth development in KwaZulu-Natal.

With over 100 credits to her name, Nerusha Maharaj Sadapal is a creative force who holds a torch for youth development in KwaZulu-Natal.

This week, Carol Ofori is celebrating Nerusha Maharaj Sadapal as her Woman Crush Wednesday. Maharaj Sadapal is a seasoned film fixer with over 100 production credits to her name. Some of her work includes 'Mummy's Club: Sugar and Spice', assisting many local favourites like 'Umkhoka', 'Sbongile and the Dlamini's', Nollywood blockbusters, and consulting for the international reality show '90 Day Fiancé'. Maharaj Sadapal is a multi-award winner with numerous achievements to her name. She received the Hollywoodbets KZN Youth Business Awards and the Commonwealth Business Excellence Award. Her most recent nod includes being named to the 40 Under Forty Africa list in the media category.

Read more: Yovani Naidoo performs live with Carol Ofori this Heritage Month

Not only is she a board member at Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFT) and PR at KZN International Business Association (KIBA), but she is also City Producer at the 48 Hour Film Project https://www.48hourfilm.com/durban . Assisted by 141 filmmakers, Maharaj Sadapal runs the 48-Hour Film Project in KZN, helping participants to produce a film in 48 hours. The 48 Hour Film Project is a global short film competition that takes place in 140 cities worldwide. It sees local filmmakers, from beginners to professionals, challenged to write, cast, shoot, and edit a short film (5–7 minutes) within a weekend. This year’s Durban edition takes place from 10 to 12 October and marks the project’s 25th anniversary. In 2024, Durban made history by producing 161 short films in just one weekend. Maharaj Sadapal, who arms participants with confidence and a will to be creative, says: "Don't just be a consumer of content, be a creator of content."

Why should you participate in the 48-Hour Film Project in Durban? You get to make a short film over a weekend.

A few weeks after the 48-Hour Project weekend, you get to see your film on the big screen and attend the awards.

The winner of the 48-Hour Film Project will go on to compete with 10 others. The winner from there will get the opportunity to have their film screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

You get to push your creativity and work with other creatives. Participants are given three elements to achieve their short film at the 48-Hour Project. These include: A character

Line of dialogue

A prop This is how they assess that you created the short film project during the 48-hour weekend. Registration costs R1600 per team, and you can register here: www.48hourfilm.com

Image Supplied