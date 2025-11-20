KZN, what does the saying, "a monkey's wedding" mean to you?

They say when the sun is out and it's raining, a monkey is getting married, but what does the saying really mean?

As kids, many South Africans would have heard the saying: "A monkey is getting married", or "A monkey is marrying a baboon".

This was usually said when the weather surprised us with both sun and rain at the same time, a symbolic "marriage" between the two. The playful expression that describes this weather phenomenon has become ingrained in South African culture. However, many people are unaware of its origin or meaning. Check out the video below of American Joe Fleming, who is living in South Africa, and came across this saying, courtesy of Instagram.

While Fleming didn't provide much context, especially to his international audience, he isn't wrong about the saying. Mike Clery posted on the Facebook group "Durban History and Stories" in 2024, stating that he had always believed this saying to be rooted in KwaZulu-Natal. He wrote: "During my childhood the term "monkey's wedding" was widely used to describe a rain shower when the sun was shining, something that I believed was uniquely "Natalian". I wasn't aware that it had a Zulu origin as the article below suggests. Perhaps some Zulu-speakers can confirm whether the phrase "umshado wezinkawu" is traditionally used to describe a rain shower when the sun is shining?" Clery's insights were shared by a writer named Conor, who shared that while the saying is common in South Africa, it is also heard in Northern Ireland. Interestingly, he revealed that the original saying was 'the jackals' wedding'.

Conor revealed that many other cultures around the world use similar sayings, for instance, in the Middle East, they use the phrase ‘The rats [are] getting married.’ In Bulgaria, it's the bears that are getting married. In Korea, it's tigers; for the people in Calabria and Japan, the saying goes, 'When it rains with the sun, there is a foxes’ wedding'. Conor says: "In Turkey, the locals seem to abandon references to animals entirely, opting instead to say ‘ The devils [are] getting married.’ Similarly, in South America, older generations may say, ‘The devil’s behind his kitchen door and he is beating his wife with a cooking pan.’ This is often shortened to 'The devil is beating his wife'."

Evidently, while the saying in all its versions is common in many cultures around the world, there is no solid information confirming its origin. Perhaps, as Conor says, the varied versions string us all together in one way or another. The saying may sound absurd, but that's the point; it's as absurd as having the sun out while it rains. Imagine monkeys, jackals, bears, baboons or foxes getting married.

