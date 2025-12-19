Teen declares Christmas strike: “I’m not the dishwasher this year”

Christmas is a time for fun, family, feasting... and an endless pile of dishes.

KwaZulu-Natal content creator, Jordann Francis boldly declared that she will not be "used as the dishwasher this Christmas".



Many households still operate under the long-standing tradition where some family members cook and clean, while others contribute by eating and offering commentary from their chairs.

Francis shared that this year, she was not willing to wash everyone's dishes. If you've ever entertained, you might resonate with her frustration at the never-ending flow of dirty dishes.

