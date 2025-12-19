Teen declares Christmas strike: “I’m not the dishwasher this year”
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Who does the dishes after Christmas lunch in your home? Here's how to share kitchen duties this holiday.
Christmas is a time for fun, family, feasting... and an endless pile of dishes.
KwaZulu-Natal content creator, Jordann Francis boldly declared that she will not be "used as the dishwasher this Christmas".
Many households still operate under the long-standing tradition where some family members cook and clean, while others contribute by eating and offering commentary from their chairs.
Francis shared that this year, she was not willing to wash everyone's dishes. If you've ever entertained, you might resonate with her frustration at the never-ending flow of dirty dishes.
She jokingly adds that families coming to visit this year should bring their own dishes and take their dirty plates home with them.
"I'm not washing dishes on Christmas. If you come here with your family of five, you bring your own dishes and you go home with your same dirty dishes and dessert bowls," she quips.
Watch her video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@jordann.francis My VALID CRASH OUT🙏🏻 #goviral #viralvideos #fyp #blowthisup #sama28 ♬ original sound - jordann.francis †
Many people commented to share their input.
- "That's why I say paper plates all the way."
- "Lol, it's funny cause deep down you know, you're going to be washing those dishes."
- "Rather do virtual celebrations, each one in his own home."
- "When I get my own home, we're not celebrating Christmas at my house."
- "My sister reposted this, but never does the dishes."
- "And then they still want tea after everything, then you must stand and make tea."
- "Finally, someone has spoken for us."
How to share the duties this festive season?
Sometimes, the best way to avoid placing all the responsibility on one person's shoulders during a festive gathering is to assign roles or delegate responsibilities.
- If everyone is gathering in your home, then make sure to ask them to bring their own leftover containers. This helps with the clean-up process, and you don't have to lend out your beloved Tupperware.
- Assign clean-up duties after everyone has eaten. You know the saying, 'Many hands make light work'.
- Be smart with your snack and dessert stations. Use throw-away containers. If you want to be still fancy, then many options in the marketplace offer throwaways that look smart.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
