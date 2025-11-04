KZN teacher appreciates his matric students' crazy energy

Roland Archery shares memorable memories from his experience as a male teacher at an all-girls school.

Roland Archery shares memorable memories from his experience as a male teacher at an all-girls school.

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher shares some of his crazy memories with students after their matric examinations. Dramatic Arts and English teacher, Roland Archery, shared some fun moments he had with his matric students this year at Queensburgh Girls' High School. Archery, who's also a career guidance counsellor, shares a special bond with his students, and it seems to be a fair mix of growth, learning and some colourful fun.

Read more: Danny Guselli describes his team as sandwiches this World Sandwich Day

In October, his matric students completed their exams. To mark the occasion, learners traditionally write on their school uniforms, playfully splash each with water, eggs, or, in this case, coloured powder. But these students didn't just stop there; they wanted to hug Archery. As a male teacher, he has one rule: no hugging. Archery recorded himself running away from the learners as they threatened not only to hug him but also to mess up his suit. Watch them have fun on their last day of high school below, courtesy of TikTok.

@rolandarchery As a male teacher in an all girls school, they wanted to break my Number One Rule: DO NOT TOUCH ME. Not the mention that they wanted to mess my new suit with colours😂😭. But I will really miss these crazy girls regardless. ♬ original sound - Mr Archery

Being a teacher can sometimes be challenging, but imparting knowledge and positively reinforcing good values in a generation is a remarkable privilege. Archery's interactions with his students reflect his character and show how seriously he takes his role as a teacher. In another video, one of his students, Lusanda, cooked him biryani. Check it out below, courtesy of TikTok.

@rolandarchery I will never eat from anyone again without asking first how they cooked the food😭 I need to go drink a 5ltr water or something after this. But it seriously did taste good - well done Chef Lusanda ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design

In another video, his sense of humour is put to the test when he is splashed with water near the swimming pool. He took it in his stride, and most of the people in the comments appreciated his vibe as an approachable and fun teacher to have. Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok