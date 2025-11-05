LISTEN| KZN Social worker: "Children are going to bed on empty stomachs!"

Social worker shares the daily struggles faced by families who are living hand to mouth in KZN.

As we approach the Season of Sharing 2025: Feeding Smiles, in partnership with Pick 'n Pay, there are some vital reality checks that we are all facing as a community. One of the most pressing issues is acknowledging that millions of KZN children and their families will be left hungry this festive season, in the absence of school feeding programmes.

The feeding programmes run throughout the year, but come December, these children will be left with minimal (sometimes zero) food sources. This week Carol Ofori spoke with Registered Paediatric Dietitian Megan Marshall about the effects of malnutrition on children, and the information was alarming. In case you missed it, listen to their conversation below.

Varsha Haridass, a senior social worker at the SAVF KZN Social Services in Pietermaritzburg, spoke with Carol to delve deeper into the situation of many families around the province. The SAVF KZN Social Services is a child protection organisation that focuses on rendering services to vulnerable families. The most susceptible are those who come from single, low-income families. Some families rely solely on grants, while others don't have this luxury. Haridass revealed some shocking insights into what many families are experiencing. "We see single parents, grandparents raising their children on small income, small grants, if nothing at all, and the daily struggles of these families just to secure that one meal is so evident, especially when we're met with a Gogo who had reached our door sometimes walking up to 40 kilometers with hope in her eyes that we could possibly just help her feed her grandchild tonight," she says.

How important are the food hampers to the community? "These hampers are absolutely vital. Let me put you in the picture. At several of our ECD (early childhood development) centres that we partner with and support, children do get these nutritional meals during the school term, but not during the holidays," says Haridass. "The safety net of this meal disappears (during the holidays), and we see the physical impact on these kids. When we receive these food hampers, they would need so much more than just groceries. For families in our rural area, they're actually a lifeline. When a hamper arrives, it brings relief, hope, and dignity. Parents can prepare a proper meal for these kids. Children can go to bed with a full stomach. Families can breathe a little easier, even if it's just for a short period of time." Why should I contribute to Season of Sharing? Haridass adds: "Your contribution to the Season of Sharing can turn that hunger into hope. Worry into relief. It's not just about filling stomachs; it's about restoring dignity, health, and hope to the little leaders of our country. I urge us all, come on South Africa, we can really, really make a difference." If you’d like to help us spread love this festive season, join the East Coast Radio Telethon on Friday, 7 November, and pledge your support with a donation. Call 087 087 9495 to be part of the Season of Sharing Telethon. Listen to the full interview between Carol Ofori and Varsha Haridass below.

