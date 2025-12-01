KZN learner makes unique wheelbarrow entrance at matric ball

A young man from Stanger Secondary in KwaDukuza, north of KwaZulu-Natal, has won over the hearts of Mzansi with his matric dance entrance.

While many students have opted for extravagant, over-the-top entrances, this young man chose a simple, yet entertaining, arrival that earned him centre stage.

We have seen matriculants create 'wedding-like' get-ready videos, spend thousands on dresses, suits, and accessories, and arrive with elaborate transportation, like helicopters, security details, and even police escorts.

This young man, however, made an epic entrance, which may not have had any glitz or glamour, but was a true showstopper.

He entered on a wheelbarrow, crouched inside while his friend wheeled him through. As he approached the entrance of the hall, he turned on his Bluetooth speaker and played the sounds of a revving car and even created his own popping sound effects with a plastic water bottle.