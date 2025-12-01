KZN learner makes unique wheelbarrow entrance at matric ball
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
While many matriculants have spent thousands of rands on their matric dances, this young man stole the show with his entertaining entrance.
A young man from Stanger Secondary in KwaDukuza, north of KwaZulu-Natal, has won over the hearts of Mzansi with his matric dance entrance.
While many students have opted for extravagant, over-the-top entrances, this young man chose a simple, yet entertaining, arrival that earned him centre stage.
We have seen matriculants create 'wedding-like' get-ready videos, spend thousands on dresses, suits, and accessories, and arrive with elaborate transportation, like helicopters, security details, and even police escorts.
This young man, however, made an epic entrance, which may not have had any glitz or glamour, but was a true showstopper.
He entered on a wheelbarrow, crouched inside while his friend wheeled him through. As he approached the entrance of the hall, he turned on his Bluetooth speaker and played the sounds of a revving car and even created his own popping sound effects with a plastic water bottle.
It was a memorable entrance, and he got people cheering for him as he arrived. It was the confidence and will to be original that won over most of social media.
People congratulated the young man for being unique and standing out from the crowd. Others said that his authenticity would earn him a great life.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@bossqueen510 ♬ original sound - # boss lady
His proud mother, who posted the video, said: "My boy, never too shy to do something out of the ordinary, making memories."
It was a social media standing ovation for this young man, who managed to make his matric dance memorable, not just for himself but for many others around him.
He also managed to inspire others to embrace their individuality, a quality that is not often seen in teenagers.
KZN community responds to matric dance entrance:
- "The best vrrrrr pa paaaa paaaaaaaa."
- "We all know this is a 325is ...haters will say its wheelbarrow."
- "The guy with his own style."
- "He will go far in life...stealing the show and saving lots of money."
- "200% and he had guts.. not interested in others. we'll done to him."
- "It’s not about the money he will still have unlimited money and still will pull up on this for entertainment purposes."
- "Nobody thought of this...Nailed it."
- "Talk about standing out, well done."
- "Absolutely.. not shy yoh. All people's eyes on him...yoh."
- "The real hero is the guy pushing the wheelbarrow. What a friend."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
