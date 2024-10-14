KZN pet parent celebrates her pup with R10k birthday soiree

Not all pet owners experience the same unconditional love of having a pet dog. However, some have been known to go out of their way to care for, love, and celebrate their pooches. Amanzimtoti resident Leah Singh knows about that love and recently celebrated her pet's fifth birthday. Trinket holds a special place in her family's hearts, and Leah wanted to celebrate that bond by hosting a cute birthday party for Trinket. "The celebration, themed ‘High 5’, included custom decor, personalised party favours and games like ‘Pin the Bow on Trinket’ and ‘Trinket Trivia’, making it a special day for the 12 guests who cherish Singh’s fur baby." (Citizen) Trinket's fifth birthday was a soiree indeed; it cost Singh R10,600.

It might be a foreign concept to those who don't share that sort of love with their pets, but it's a special and unique bond. Singh's strong love for her pet dog, Trinket, stems from her passion for dogs and her vow when she was younger after they had moved into an apartment and had to find new homes for her dogs. She vowed that none of her pets would lack care in the future. She celebrates Trinket's birthday each year and donates "unused gifts to dogs in need". Leah's mom shared their experience with having Trinket as part of their family on Facebook, "Thank you guys for your support and Love...Trinket is our Angel. Absolutely loving and awesome in every way. She is so very special to us. I always say that soon Trinket will talk because she understands everything we say and communicates to us in her amazing way." Leah shared with the Citizen that she is keen to start a pet party planning business.

It’s my way of celebrating her and acknowledging just how much she has fulfilled our lives. I dedicate this day to my family, and I honour Trinket and everything she brings to our world. We celebrate birthdays for humans, so why not for our beloved pets? - Leah Singh

Image Courtesy of Facebook