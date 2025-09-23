KZN nutritionist explains why biltong is not healthy

Have you ever wondered what the recommended serving size is for biltong or if it’s good for you?

Two questions about South Africa’s favourite snack, biltong, have been aired, and it might rub people up the wrong way, especially as we approach Heritage/Braai Day. How much biltong should we be snacking on? And is biltong healthy for you? A leading South African Nutritionist, Jade Seeliger, recently shared some controversial information about biltong, including the portion size and the effects of eating too much biltong on our health. Many South Africans will tell you that eating biltong is part of their heritage. According to Seeliger, too much biltong - a dried, cured meat traditionally made with red meat - is not good for your health. Many South Africans will tell you that eating biltong is part of their heritage. According to Seeliger, too much biltong - a dried, cured meat traditionally made with red meat - is not good for your health.

When people treat themselves to it, they tend to ignore the ‘recommended serving’. Seeliger, a mother of three and co-founder of Nutritional Solutions, one of the largest dietetics practices in South Africa, shared the recommended serving portion for biltong. How much biltong can I eat in a day? Seeliger says the reccomended portion should be able to fit into a matchbox, roughly 30g. “100g of biltong isn’t ‘just a snack’, it’s actually the dried-down cousin of about 220–250g of steak,” she says. So, if you have been mindlessly snacking on a bag of biltong, you’ve been overeating this beloved snack. Seeliger understands her words might fall on deaf ears with many South Africans, still, it’s important to note that munching down a bag of biltong in one sitting doesn’t constitute healthy eating. Check out Jade Seeliger's video on portion size from Instagram.

What does this mean for biltong lovers? Seeliger says a 30g portion is great to enjoy before the gym. While it does feel like a betrayal to parts of our heritage, staying mindful of how much biltong you eat is essentially caring for your health. Is biltong healthy for you? There’s a universal belief that eating meat is healthy for you. But over the years, dietitians, nutritionists and other medical experts have revealed that while meat may be a great source of protein, it isn’t entirely the key to good health. Seeliger discussed how biltong may be a popular snack, but that doesn’t make it a healthy choice. Ultimately, biltong is a ‘processed meat,’ which means that it can increase your risk of cancer by 18%. Listen to her words of wisdom on Instagram.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), processed meat is included as a definite cause of cancer. The World Cancer Research Fund recommends very little to no processed meat in one’s diet. The American Institute for Cancer Research agrees with this recommendation. In short, too much processed meat, like our beloved biltong, is not good for your health. If you are eating biltong this Heritage/ Braai Day, keep it closer to the recommended portion size instead of overindulging.

Image Courtesy of iStock