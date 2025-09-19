KZN musician Dries Laas chats to Carol Ofori for Heritage Month

Carol Ofori continues on her mission to celebrate heritage through music as she chats with Dries Laas.

Laas is a multi-talented musician who plays various instruments, including the concertina, accordion, keyboard, Melodica, mouth organ, guitar and more.

In music, we can celebrate a large part of our heritage. Laas, who has been playing music since he was 10-year-old has won many awards for his music nationally and internationally.

He holds a BA degree in Music in World cultures obtained through Unisa and is currently busy with a CD of gospel, Christmas and new Boeremusiek, which is said to be available soon.