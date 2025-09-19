KZN musician Dries Laas chats to Carol Ofori for Heritage Month
Celebrating the sounds of a local musician, Carol Ofori celebrates Dries Laas, a multi-talented muso from Amanzimtoti.
Carol Ofori continues on her mission to celebrate heritage through music as she chats with Dries Laas.
Laas is a multi-talented musician who plays various instruments, including the concertina, accordion, keyboard, Melodica, mouth organ, guitar and more.
In music, we can celebrate a large part of our heritage. Laas, who has been playing music since he was 10-year-old has won many awards for his music nationally and internationally.
He holds a BA degree in Music in World cultures obtained through Unisa and is currently busy with a CD of gospel, Christmas and new Boeremusiek, which is said to be available soon.
Laas has a passion for music and consistently tries to inspire the youth to learn how to play instruments such as the concertina and accordion, that have a rich history.
Because musicians were not allowed to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laas was inspired to start an online music school, which doubles as a secondhand instruments store. He has students from around the world. He uses this space as an online store that offers passionate beginner musicians an opportunity to buy secondhand instruments.
He plays at weddings, gala events, restaurants, private functions, festivals and even divorce parties. Laas has played at festivals like KKNK, INIBOS, Highland Gathering and has also featured on Kyknet, Pasella, Jukebox, MK Music and even performed in an Afrikaans movie.
Laas shared a video of one of his performances from 2015 from YouTube and it is evident that he loves what he does, check out the video below.
In 2022, Laas made his hometown of Amanzimtoti proud when he won the International Instrumentalists Competition.
“He took part in the Diatonic Accordion Festival (DAF), where he scored the highest points in the concertina category, taking first place. He placed second overall, all other categories included. The DAF sees free-reed instrumentalists worldwide enter in different categories to display their abilities,” reports the Citizen.
He is currently rehearsing for the 2026 competitions and welcomes new students. If you are interested in learning how to play these heritage-rich instruments, you can contact him at [email protected] or 078 701 8107.
