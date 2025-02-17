KZN moms gather with pre-loved goods fair this March
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The Growing Up Green Fair is the perfect gathering spot for new and expectant parents, grandparents, and caregivers to find high-quality, gently used baby essentials – all at affordable prices.
The Growing Up Green Fair is the perfect gathering spot for new and expectant parents, grandparents, and caregivers to find high-quality, gently used baby essentials – all at affordable prices.
When you know better, you can do better. Well, that's what these two KZN mothers are trying to accomplish with their pre-loved baby goods fair called Growing Up Green Fair.
When they became mothers, they found themselves surrounded by baby items they had barely used. Realising how quickly babies outgrow clothes and essentials – combined with the high cost of new ones – they saw an opportunity to create a space where parents could find comfort in their journey while shopping for high-quality, pre-loved baby items at affordable prices.
Their first two fairs in 2024 were a great success. Now, they've teamed up with vendors to organise their next event, set for next month.
The Growing Up Green Fair will be held on March 15, 2025, at the Trinity Methodist Church in La Lucia.
Tammy Mack and Brittany McDougall haven’t just created a fair for parents to find pre-loved, branded items at a fraction of the cost – they’ve also built a supportive social space for mothers.
It’s a place where moms can ask questions, connect, and find their footing in the whirlwind of parenthood. For those looking to sell their pre-loved goods, the process is simple: drop off your items, and the team will handle the selling. Anything unsold will be returned to you.
Payments from sales go directly into your account, with a transparent fee structure. Sellers pay a fee to book your spot, plus a 20% sales commission.
Check out the details for the next fair in March 2025 from Instagram.
This fair will see the introduction of big kids' items such as toys, clothing, board games and more.
Our last fair was a great success, building on the momentum we built at our first fair, with a significantly larger turnout. We had such a lovely cross-section of shoppers, from expecting moms and dads to grannies shopping for their grandchildren and young families. The energy was fantastic and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from both shoppers and sellers. We have moved to this new, more spacious venue and have expanded our range to include kids’ toys, clothing up to 12 years, games, books, bikes and more. The quality of items we stock is exceptional. This isn’t so much a second-hand flea market as it is a curated preloved baby and kids fair featuring high quality, gently loved essentials, clothing, toys and more
- Tammy Mack
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
KZN mathematics teacher jokes with learners about math
"Use this time to find a Valentine..."Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Mzansi shocked by extravagant V-Day gift
Could it be? Was this woman's gift for the day of love a brand new car?Danny Guselli an hour ago