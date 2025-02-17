KZN moms gather with pre-loved goods fair this March

When you know better, you can do better. Well, that's what these two KZN mothers are trying to accomplish with their pre-loved baby goods fair called Growing Up Green Fair.



When they became mothers, they found themselves surrounded by baby items they had barely used. Realising how quickly babies outgrow clothes and essentials – combined with the high cost of new ones – they saw an opportunity to create a space where parents could find comfort in their journey while shopping for high-quality, pre-loved baby items at affordable prices.

Their first two fairs in 2024 were a great success. Now, they've teamed up with vendors to organise their next event, set for next month.

The Growing Up Green Fair will be held on March 15, 2025, at the Trinity Methodist Church in La Lucia.