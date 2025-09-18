KZN learner makes a grand entrance at matric dance in truck and trailer
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A father is being celebrated for escorting his daughter to her matric dance in his truck and trailer.
A KwaZulu-Natal matric girl arrived at her matric dance in a truck and trailer flipping the script on the traditional ‘horse and carriage’ grand entrance.
Matriculants have become known for making grand entrances at their matric dances.
From zhooshing up a shopping cart to arriving in a coffin, matriculants have truly flipped the script on innovative grand entrances.
We even saw a student from Escourt in Northern KwaZulu-Natal being escorted by the South African Police Services, which has led to an investigation.
Modern-day culture romanticises the traditional horse and carriage, but in South Africa, it's the horse and trailer that turns heads.
A video shared on social media showed the matric learner arriving at her dance in a truck and trailer. The truck was decorated with LED lights, and people on social media were ecstatic to see a matriculant veer outside the norm with her mode of transport.
Check out some of the comments:
- “Yaaaas !! Unique.”
- “THE FATHER AND DAUGHTER OF YEAR GOES TO!!!!!”
- “Optimus Prime himself.”
- “I love how he revved it.”
- “Arriving is style.”
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
