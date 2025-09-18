 KZN learner makes a grand entrance at matric dance in truck and trailer
KZN learner makes a grand entrance at matric dance in truck and trailer

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A father is being celebrated for escorting his daughter to her matric dance in his truck and trailer. 

A debutant waving at her father driving off in a horse and trailer
Instagram Screenshot/ntul.iandiswa

A KwaZulu-Natal matric girl arrived at her matric dance in a truck and trailer flipping the script on the traditional ‘horse and carriage’ grand entrance. 

Matriculants have become known for making grand entrances at their matric dances. 

From zhooshing up a shopping cart to arriving in a coffin, matriculants have truly flipped the script on innovative grand entrances. 

Read more: WATCH: KZN police officers suspended for matric dance escort

We even saw a student from Escourt in Northern KwaZulu-Natal being escorted by the South African Police Services, which has led to an investigation. 

Modern-day culture romanticises the traditional horse and carriage, but in South Africa, it's the horse and trailer that turns heads. 

A video shared on social media showed the matric learner arriving at her dance in a truck and trailer. The truck was decorated with LED lights, and people on social media were ecstatic to see a matriculant veer outside the norm with her mode of transport.

Check out some of the comments: 

  • “Yaaaas !! Unique.”
  • “THE FATHER AND DAUGHTER OF YEAR GOES TO!!!!!”
  • “Optimus Prime himself.”
  • “I love how he revved it.”
  • “Arriving is style.”

Read more: Matric dance dresses: To copy or not to copy?

Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Show's Stories

