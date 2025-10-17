KZN learners dominate at International Science Fair

KZN learners beam with pride as they achieve flying colours at this year's Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

KZN learners beam with pride as they achieve flying colours at this year's Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

This year's Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) saw Azola Sihlahla, Melokuhle and Simesihle Khuzwayo, Sohil Bharat and Lethukuthula Khumalo all represent KZN with flying colours. The Eskom Expo ISF, held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg from 6 to 10 October, brought together the brightest young scientists from South Africa and several international delegations.

Not only was it a celebration of innovation, curiosity, and the transformative power of education, but it also reminded us that when you believe in something, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals. Azola Sihlahla from Dulati Combined School in Mzimkhulu was the perfect example of perseverance at the Eskom Expo ISF. Sihlahla was first introduced to the Eskom Expo in 2022. His Physical Science teacher, Mr. Magoboti, introduced him to the competition.

Supplied

“Before 2022, I wasn’t aware of the Eskom Expo,” says Sihlahla. “Mr. Magoboti told me about the opportunity to develop an idea, build a model, and showcase it. That sparked my curiosity, and I decided to participate.” Although Sihlahla’s first attempt didn’t earn him a spot at the ISF in 2022, he refused to give up. "I didn’t make it to the ISF initially, but I persisted and finally got the chance this year. It was a long journey, but I’m thrilled to have made it," he says.

Coming from a humble background has taught me to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way. I’m passionate about learning new things, especially languages, and I enjoy fiddling with electronics. - Azola Sihlahla

Read more: Fitness trainer uplifts Wentworth community

Twin sisters Melokuhle and Simesihle Khuzwayo, Grade 12 learners at King Bhekuzulu High School representing the KwaZulu-Natal Far North Region, were awarded full bursaries for their project, "Double Trouble Double Solution: Neutralising Acid & Plastics with Nature’s Help.” The twins investigated whether autolysed biomass extracts (ABE), derived from banana peel and yeast, could serve as sustainable alternatives to traditional liming agents for both pH neutralisation and microplastic removal in acidic wastewater. Their findings suggest that, with further refinement, ABEs could become low-cost solutions for rural communities lacking access to conventional wastewater treatment methods.

Read more: KZN special needs school wins top National Teachers Award

Sohil Bharat, a Grade 12 learner at Newcastle High School representing the Northern KwaZulu-Natal Region, was awarded a full bursary for his project “Vulcan Shield” a simple, inexpensive, and reliable prototype that provides additional safety in underground mines. "The prototype was able to detect a fire within one minute, align itself and extinguish the fire in approximately 21 seconds. Bharat’s innovation, an intelligent mine fire suppression system, was developed through meticulous planning, design, testing and refinement," reports the ExpoScience website.

Supplied

Lethukuthula Khumalo from Nkodibe High School (KZN Far North Region) , along with Azola Sihlahla, won bursaries from Siemens Energy Engineering.

"Sihlahla was awarded a Highly Commended certificate at the ISF, and was one of eight young scientists who were awarded the Durban University of Technology’s Young Innovator Award. Winners received tablet computers and entry into a 12-month mentorship and incubation support programme valued at R15 000. He was also one of two finalists who were awarded a Siemens Energy Engineering bursary valued at approximately R1.5 million," said the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in a media statement. Sihlahla shared some inspiring words for those interested in entering the science fair. “Believe in yourself, pray, and follow your mentors’ guidance. Manage your time well, communicate effectively, and follow the Expo protocols. Most importantly, be sure of what you’re doing, and don’t give up on your dreams,” he says.

Image Supplied