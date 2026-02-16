Overloaded and unroadworthy: KZN grounds more than 260 illegal scholar transport vehicles
Updated | By Carol Ofori
Hundreds of unsafe scholar transport vehicles have been taken off KZN roads, highlighting growing action to protect pupils and restore accountability.
More than 268 scholar transport vehicles have been taken off the roads across KwaZulu-Natal since schools reopened last month, following an intensified programme of inspections aimed at improving pupil safety.
Authorities say the suspensions form part of a wider crackdown on unsafe vehicles and non-compliant drivers operating within the province’s learner transport sector.
Why were scholar transport vehicles suspended across KwaZulu-Natal?
The provincial Department of Transport confirmed that the suspensions followed a series of targeted inspections. These checks revealed widespread non-compliance with safety and licensing requirements. In addition to vehicles being removed from service, 429 drivers were charged with offences ranging from operating unlicensed vehicles to driving without Professional Driving Permits. Other charges included reckless or negligent driving and using vehicles with serious mechanical defects.
According to The Witness, these figures were released during another week marked by concern over scholar transport safety. The timing has placed renewed focus on the condition of vehicles carrying pupils and the conduct of drivers entrusted with their daily transport.
What incidents raised alarm about pupil safety?
Concerns were heightened after a crash in Mpophomeni on Tuesday in which a scholar transport vehicle was involved in an accident that left 16 pupils injured. All the pupils sustained minor injuries, but the incident added to ongoing anxiety around learner transport standards.
A day later, Road Traffic Inspectorate officers uncovered a serious case of overloading in Pietermaritzburg. A six-seater minibus was found transporting 23 pupils. The driver allegedly attributed his conduct to old age and was issued with what Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma described as a polite warning, along with instructions to urgently address the vehicle’s condition and comply with regulations.
Why is the same vehicle still under scrutiny?
Despite assurances that corrective steps would be taken, RTI officers reportedly encountered the same minibus back on the road transporting pupils again on Thursday morning. Duma said technology should have been used to monitor the vehicle’s movements to ensure it was not used for scholar transport until it complied fully with the law.
He warned that operators who fail to meet safety standards would face strict enforcement measures. An investigation has since been launched into what appears to be the fraudulent issuing of a roadworthy certificate for the minibus.
How did a questionable roadworthy certificate raise concerns?
The department revealed that the vehicle’s legal domicile address is in Pietermaritzburg, yet it obtained a roadworthy certificate in the Eastern Cape. The vehicle reportedly underwent a Certificate of Fitness inspection on 13 January 2026.
Duma questioned how the vehicle’s condition could have deteriorated so drastically within just 26 days. The investigation will focus on identifying who issued the licence and operating permit, and what level of due diligence was applied before approval was granted.
What enforcement measures are currently in place?
The department reiterated its commitment to strengthening legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport sector. This includes clearer provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards and operational oversight. The Road Traffic Inspectorate, working alongside Operation Shanela and other law enforcement agencies, is enforcing stricter compliance across the province.
Inspections have revealed vehicles with worn tyres, faulty brakes, broken lights and structural defects that rendered them unroadworthy. Authorities say such conditions pose a direct risk to pupils and will not be tolerated.
Why has national context increased urgency in KwaZulu-Natal?
The provincial crackdown follows a fatal scholar transport crash near Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng shortly after schools reopened. In that incident, 14 pupils lost their lives. Preliminary investigations indicated the vehicle was not registered for scholar transport and that the driver was allegedly unlicensed.
The 22-year-old driver remains in custody and faces 14 counts of murder, along with charges of reckless and negligent driving. While the incident occurred outside KwaZulu-Natal, it has intensified scrutiny of learner transport safety nationwide.
What role is the taxi industry playing?
The South African National Taxi Council in KwaZulu-Natal said its Hlokomela structures are also monitoring scholar transport operations. Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said dedicated members are tasked with checking vehicle roadworthiness, driver conduct and pupil safety.
He explained that these checks include ensuring drivers are properly dressed and compliant, and that pupils are not kept away from school during operating hours. Plans are also under way to introduce visible branding and scannable licence discs for all authorised scholar transport vehicles. Unauthorised vehicles found transporting pupils will be impounded and operators prosecuted.
Image courtesy of KZN Department of Transport
