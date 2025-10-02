KZN graduate: From law degree to caregiver and entrepreneur

"After graduating with my LLB degree, I was set on pursuing an ambitious path, but life had other plans.."

Shamentha Naidoo, a young woman from Pietermaritzburg, shares her inspiring story of hope and fortitude. She had to shift gears after graduating Cum Laude at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. We caught up with Naidoo, a LLB law graduate who also holds her Master's Degree. After completing her studies, Naidoo had her heart set on an ambitious career path, but life had other plans for her. She lost her father (72) in 2019, and her mother (70) had a stroke three years ago and is partially blind due to her diabetes. She was left with decreased mobility and muscle weakness and was unable to carry on with daily tasks. As a result, Naidoo had to pivot from her life's ambitions and become a full-time caregiver to her mother. "I became a full-time caregiver to my parent, a role that required me to pause, reflect, and preserve my strength in ways I never imagined. During those quiet, challenging moments, I often felt like an empty platter — wondering what I had to offer, how I could fill the spaces left behind by sacrifice and uncertainty," says Naidoo.

It was at this point that the 26-year-old start her home-based business, The Blooming Platter.

What inspired you to start your own business? "During those quiet, challenging moments, I often felt like an empty platter, wondering what I had to offer, how I could fill the spaces left behind by sacrifice and uncertainty. But just like a garden patiently waits through the seasons, I learned to nurture myself, plant seeds of hope, and prepare for new growth. "That’s why I chose the name The Blooming Platter — it symbolises the transformation from emptiness to abundance. It’s a promise that, no matter the hardships we face, there is always room to blossom, to nourish, and to share the fruits of our resilience. Just as a platter holds a variety of dishes, my brand will offer a growing selection of homemade items — each lovingly crafted and continuously blossoming with new recipes and flavours. "For me, this venture is more than food; it is a story of perseverance, passion, and new beginnings," says Naidoo.

What does The Blooming Platter specialise in, and how can people get in touch with you? "Given the numerous prayers and occasions observed within the Hindu community, my current offerings primarily focus on sweetmeats, including soji, puri patha, and pickles, with a selection of other goodies to be released soon. I also cater for functions and prayer orders. I will be introducing a monthly menu of additional goodies, timed around month-end to make my offerings more accessible, as many prefer to treat themselves after payday. "Custom orders are always welcome, and my range will remain seasonal and adaptable, evolving in line with emerging needs, trends, and market gaps. Local delivery is available, and nationwide courier options can be arranged upon request," she adds. Contact | WhatsApp 068 152 2273 or Call 081 234 4553

What sets your business apart from other sweetmeat businesses? Naido says what sets The Blooming Platter apart is that it is "deeply personal". "Everything is done solely by me. This venture grew out of my love for gardening, cooking, and baking, and it allows me to share not just food, but also a part of my story. Having spent much of my life socially isolated due to caregiving responsibilities, The Blooming Platter became a way for me to reconnect, to meet new people, form meaningful connections, and inspire others who may be navigating their own struggles. "At 26, I know I am still learning, but that is precisely what makes each order so special — every creation is an opportunity to refine my skills and grow. Unlike ventures that stick to standard offerings, The Blooming Platter continues to evolve, introducing a variety of sweet treats, savouries, and meals that reflect both creativity and adaptability." What life lesson has your business taught you? "This is not just another business; it’s driven by more than just money. It is a testament to resilience, to the belief that no matter how many paths seem closed, you can create your own with determination and courage. Just as trees endure seasons of stillness before blossoming, we too may face periods of stagnation. But those moments do not define us — they prepare us. We can either be consumed by the fire of our struggles or choose to become that very fire, using it to rise and move forward. The Blooming Platter is proof that with passion, perseverance, and faith, anything is possible." Naidoo no longer tutors or lectures at the Durban University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal, but her story is proof that when life forces you to pivot, you can choose to look at the bright side.

