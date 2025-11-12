KZN content creator's awkward first date experience

First dates are not for report cards, or are they? It certainly saved this Durban man from an awkward 'Rendezvous'.

Popular Durban content creator, Llewellyn Brendon Nel, shared an awkward dating story we can all learn from. We've all had at least one awkward first date, but this one's a read-between-the-lines kind of story. Nel often posts content that gives his followers a glimpse into his dating life. Having been married and divorced, he's built quite a following on social media by sharing his journey to find love again. He recently asked social media users to test their partners' reading by asking them to pronounce the word "rendezvous." The challenge arose from an awkward first date that happened years ago. Nel took a young lady on a first date to a nice restaurant on a golf course in Durban North. During their date, she revealed that she was interested in an open relationship.

He went on to explain that at the time, he didn't understand the concept of an open relationship, having been brought up in a conservative home. "I grew up in the church, I have no idea what an 'open relationship means. I thought it means being honest and open with your partner. Kanti, it means you can sleep and see other people while you are dating this person. So, I am not for that," he says in a TikTok video. Things went south when he dropped the woman off at home, and she wanted him to meet her mother. Although this took him by surprise, he went inside to greet the mom anyway.

The encounter was going well, he even had tea and some mince and vetkoek, only for the childhood albums to come out. It was here that the aha moment came to be. As he was paging through the album, the woman's grade 3 report card fell out. While her grades seemed to be relatively good, it was her reading marks that shocked him. She got 2, and the teacher's comments explained everything he needed to know. Watch the video below where he explains everything, courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of iStock