KZN braces for above normal autumn rainfall

Wet weather is on the horizon for KZN as forecasters outline above normal autumn rainfall and shifting climate patterns.

Eastern coastal residents, including those in KwaZulu-Natal, are being alerted to the likelihood of higher than normal rainfall during autumn and the early parts of winter. The advisory forms part of the latest Seasonal Climate Watch report, which covers the period from March to July. The outlook indicates that rainfall patterns may differ significantly across the country, with some regions expected to receive more rain than usual while others may see less.

What does the seasonal outlook say? According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the Seasonal Climate Watch highlights an increased probability of above normal rainfall along the south-eastern and eastern coastal regions during autumn and early winter. In contrast, the south-western parts of the country are expected to experience below normal rainfall over the same period. This means coastal provinces along the eastern seaboard, including KwaZulu-Natal, should prepare for a wetter-than-usual season in the coming months. What is driving these weather patterns? The current climate conditions are linked to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, commonly referred to as Enso. At present, Enso remains in a weak La Niña state. However, forecasters indicate that this pattern is expected to shift back to a neutral state and could potentially develop into an El Niño phase by the end of the southern hemisphere winter. Such a development may have implications for South Africa’s next summer rainfall areas. However, forecasters caution that it remains too early to provide firm guidance on the specific impacts of a possible El Niño event. How certain are the predictions? While there is an indication that Enso may evolve in the coming months, SAWS notes that confidence in the precise impacts of a potential El Niño remains limited at this stage.

What about temperatures during this period? In addition to the rainfall outlook, minimum and maximum temperatures across most parts of South Africa are expected to be above normal throughout autumn and early winter. This suggests that, despite increased rainfall in some regions, temperatures are likely to remain relatively warm for this time of year. As the March to July period unfolds, eastern coastal communities will need to monitor developments closely, particularly as climate drivers such as Enso continue to evolve.