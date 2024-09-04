Kid asks why he can't join parents on date night
Can all parents resonate with this or is it specific to some kids?
It is inevitable for the youngest kids to feel territorial over one or both of their parents.
Sometimes, it's just a coping mechanism; other times, kids explore their feelings and roles in the family, so they attach themselves to the ones they trust the most.
It's important to remember that kids' attachment to their parents is a natural part of life. Their attachment is deeply rooted in their security and is also the foundational phase of their future relationships.
Experts tell parents that maintaining a healthy relationship even after becoming parents and making time to do things together as a couple is an integral part of the family dynamic.
A mother from Port Elizabeth recently shared how her youngest child, who is five years old, is the third person in her marriage. He often sleeps with his parents and joins them in dances, but he cannot understand why he is not invited to date nights.
She asked other parents if they could relate to this behaviour.
My smallest child will not allow us the audacity of sitting on the couch without him. He wants to be in the middle of us at all times. He also loves sleeping in between us and wants to join us when we are dancing together. Oh and he can’t understand why he is not invited to our date nights. I can’t believe he’s 5 years old already!!! In a few years, all my kids will be teenagers or preteens, and these sweet little “small kid tendencies” will be a distant memory. I'm savouring every moment!
- Luchae Williams
Watch as he asks when he can go out on a date with mommy - courtesy of TikTok.
@luchae.williams
Image Courtesy of TikTok
