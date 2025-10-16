 Khuli Chana reveals the real story behind his 'Hollywood star'
Khuli Chana reveals the real story behind his 'Hollywood star'

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Carol Ofori uncovers the details surrounding Khuli Chana's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Khuli Chana kneels down in front of his alleged Hollywood star
Instagram Screenshot/KhuliChana01

Carol Ofori has the real story behind Khuli Chana's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. 

The successful Motswako rapper recently went viral after sharing snaps from his trip to Los Angeles, California, USA. The picture that got everyone's attention showed Chana kneeling at what looked like his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star. 

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the world’s most famous sidewalk, has 2,825 stars honouring actors, performers, entertainers, and musicians. 

After his Instagram post gained significant traction, Chana's fans believed that he received a star on this prestigious sidewalk. 

Khuli Chana Hollywood walk of fame
Khuli Chana’s star in Hollywood - Fact or fiction? / Instagram

Read more: Did Khuli Chana really get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Carol was able to get in touch with the rapper after his recent trip. 

He sent a pleasantly upbeat message, clarifying a few details and setting the record straight. 

Read more: Timothée Chalamet set to receive Hollywood star

Chana went on to say: "To have a seat at that table surrounded by great minds from Nepal, Finland, Thailand, and Cambodia. What a time, what an experience. We went from Washington, DC, to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, and LA, where I got a little bit of that Hollywood experience." 

It was at this point that he drew attention to the disclaimer he had posted on his Instagram page. 

"I got my unofficial Walk of Fame star. Otherwise, I wouldn't have put that as a slide seven. Go check my disclaimer on the IG post. Nonetheless, the love that was shown by South Africa was so overwhelming, and you know, when I do get my official star, you'll be the first to know I love you and I appreciate you, and I am a guy who is living gods  answered prayers. What a time..."

What a time indeed.

At the very least, we now know that his trip and experience were honourable and not some attempt at AI

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of Instagram

