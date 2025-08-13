Jennifer Reddy's 3 financial moves to adopt before the end of 2025

Our Woman Crush this Wednesday, Jennifer Reddy, shares some tips on navigating your finances before the end of 2025.

Our Woman Crush this Wednesday, Jennifer Reddy, shares some tips on navigating your finances before the end of 2025.

Carol Ofori chats with the CEO of Morar Incorporated and newly awarded Private Sector CEO of the year 2025, Jennifer Reddy, today. Reddy is a trailblazer in the financial field, leading the way for women of all kinds. Not only can she juggle being a female lead at a company celebrating three decades in existence, but she also wears the hats of parent and wife. Morar Incorporated is an assurance and advisory service company with six national offices. It serves clients nationally and internationally. We asked Jennifer Reddy to share advice on financial moves everyone should adopt before the end of 2025, and she said this...

1. Be a saver Reddy said that being smart with your disposable income is a must. Like many leaders in the field of finance, she advises everyone to prioritise saving. Creating an emergency fund can make all the difference on a rainy day. Considering the current economic climate, setting aside a portion of your income into an interest-bearing account is a win. 2. Focus on personal growth She encourages investing in yourself. Educating yourself allows you to grow as a person and can also equip you with the tools to help you grow your money. "Educate yourself, complete short courses, buy shares and investments in your name, so you have more control over your money", said Reddy. 3. Assess your spending habits Being aware of your spending habits can help you understand your financial state. Financial stress doesn't just happen, it is connected to how you use your money. Reflecting on where and what you spend your money on is vital to healthily managing your money. Ask yourself: "Does this spending align with my business/personal and financial strategy?" Reddy said, "Even though the interest rate has decreased, we shouldn't incur more debt unless the return exceeds the cost of credit."

During today's interview in the studio, Carol Ofori asked Jennifer Reddy how she found her 'brave' in choosing to move from CFO to CEO at Morar Incorporated. Check out the full interview between Carol Ofori and Jennifer Reddy at the beginning of this article.

