How Jayshree Naidoo turned her journey as a two-time cancer survivor into a career uplifting others

From surviving cancer to building platforms for entrepreneurs, Jayshree Naidoo is Carol Ofori's Woman Crush Wednesday this week.

From surviving cancer to building platforms for entrepreneurs, Jayshree Naidoo is Carol Ofori's Woman Crush Wednesday this week.

Jayshree Naidoo is an entrepreneur, ecosystem builder, mentor, author and two-time breast cancer survivor whose life and work are rooted in purpose and impact. She serves as the CEO of the Youth Innovation Entrepreneurship Design Institute and is the founder of WomX Woman in Business. Her career has centred on entrepreneurship development, innovation and advocacy, particularly for women navigating the business landscape She is a TEDx speaker and has been featured across multiple media platforms and publications for her work supporting entrepreneurs and championing women in business. Her contributions to award-winning leadership and entrepreneurship publications reflect a career shaped by thought leadership and practical impact. Jayshree is also the publisher of ‘WomX Her Story Her Success’, a flagship publication highlighting the journeys of 100 women entrepreneurs across South Africa. The publication celebrates resilience, leadership and lived experience while contributing to the national conversation on inclusive economic participation. Alongside her professional work, she is a committed advocate for early breast cancer detection and health awareness. Her lived experience continues to guide her efforts to encourage others to prioritise their health and seek support early.

How did her career path take shape? Jayshree spent more than two decades working in corporate South Africa, where she became recognised as a thought leader in innovation and entrepreneurship. Her work focused on designing and implementing programmes and creating spaces that supported enterprise development and innovation. In her final corporate role as head of an incubator for a major bank, she saw how tailored entrepreneurial support programmes could help businesses grow, scale and create lasting economic impact. She also observed where traditional models often fell short by failing to reflect the real lived experiences of entrepreneurs. During this time, her personal life was also undergoing a profound transformation. Her diagnosis as a breast cancer patient changed how she viewed leadership, sustainability and impact. The experience highlighted the importance of early detection, self-advocacy and creating systems that recognise the human being behind the business. This combination of professional insight and personal experience led to the launch of the Youth Innovation Entrepreneurship Design Institute. A few years later, she founded WomX Woman in Business after recognising that women entrepreneurs face unique barriers that are not always addressed through conventional entrepreneurship programmes. What impact has her work had on entrepreneurs? Today, WomX supports a community of more than 700 women who actively share and seek business opportunities daily. The initiative includes a growing digital platform that provides weekly inspiration, including AI tools every FridAI, a free entrepreneurship academy with regularly updated content, free masterclasses and a structured accelerator sponsored by a major bank with more than 200 alumni. Many of these entrepreneurs are featured in WomX Her Story Her Success, further amplifying their journeys and contributions. Jayshree’s work is grounded in a belief that intentional, contextual and human-centred support can transform not only businesses but lives. How did cancer shape her life and leadership? Jayshree’s experience with breast cancer has been central to her journey. She is a two-time survivor and the experience reshaped how she views strength, leadership and resilience. Facing cancer while running a business was one of the most confronting periods of her life. Her first diagnosis led to a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Just two years later, she and her husband contracted COVID-19, and she was hospitalised for six weeks. During that time, she lost her mother to COVID-19 and was unable to attend the funeral. She also lost the use of her legs and had to learn to walk again. There were moments marked by fear, exhaustion and uncertainty. What carried her through was early detection, access to care, a strong support system and learning to ask for help without guilt. These experiences reshaped her definition of strength and reinforced the importance of listening to one’s body and seeking assistance early. Her cancer journey continues to influence how she leads, mentors and advocates. It strengthened her commitment to health awareness and to encouraging conversations that can save lives.

What role does family play in her journey? Family has been central to Jayshree’s life and perspective. She has been married for 34 years to her high school sweetheart, whom she describes as her rock. She is a mother to two children, a daughter living in Johannesburg with her husband and two pets, and a son living in Ballito with a love for padel. Her experiences of both profound loss and deep joy have shaped the way she approaches her work. They have brought greater compassion, patience and understanding for the complexities people carry into their professional and personal lives. What recognition has she received? Jayshree’s work has earned recognition across entrepreneurship, health advocacy and innovation platforms. She delivered a TEDx talk titled People are more than the Jobs they Do and has been featured as a thought leader in innovation in a recent Innovation Handbook publication for South Africa. A model she created on the management of innovation was also published in the Innovation Journal of South Africa. The Youth Innovation Entrepreneurship Design Institute was selected as a winner at the Africa Startup Awards for its contribution to entrepreneurship development and ecosystem building. On a personal level, she has received awards recognising her advocacy and resilience as a cancer survivor, promoting early detection and health awareness. She is also an Inspiring Fifty winner, an honour recognising women making an impact in STEM, innovation and technology-related fields in South Africa. What inspires her? Jayshree draws inspiration from resilience in all its forms. She is motivated by entrepreneurs who continue building despite challenges, by women carrying invisible loads while pursuing their ambitions and by individuals who rebuild after failure, illness or loss. Her cancer journey taught her that listening early can change everything. This lesson continues to shape how she leads, mentors, speaks and advocates. She believes that every person’s voice has the power to influence and change lives. What message does she share with others? Her advice is grounded in lived experience and practical insight. She encourages people to listen to their bodies and trust their instincts, emphasising that early detection can save lives. In business, she believes in starting where one is, building with integrity and prioritising sustainability over quick wins. She also reminds people that their stories matter. When shared with courage, they can influence and uplift others. In a world of many possibilities, she urges kindness as a guiding principle.

ALSO READ: Carol Ofori chats to wellness counsellor Kayla Beechey this Woman Crush Wednesday