 It's 'Rory Day' as ECR bids farewell to our Champion
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

It's 'Rory Day' as ECR bids farewell to our Champion

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

It's a bittersweet day as the East Coast Radio team bids farewell to our 'Champion of Champions', Rory Petzer.

Carol Ofori hugging Rory Petzer
Supplied

Our official 'Champion of Champions' is off to take on the world, and to do that, the award-winning comedian and talented Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, must say goodbye to Carol Ofori and the team. 

Carol Ofori has officially declared today's show as 'Rory's Day'. There may be a few teary moments, and if Rory has anything to do with it, it will be tears of laughter.

Carol Ofori and Rory Petzer cheers with their coffee at an outside broadcast
Supplied

Read more: East Coast Radio producer Rory Petzer features on Showmax

Rory is about to step into the most exciting chapter yet. 

He has always been passionate about radio, and as a young boy, that's what he knew he would pursue. However, comedy is his first love.

Beyond all the awards and content creation, he has a genuine love for making others smile. There are no limits to his creativity and talent. 

Rory is destined to make people laugh while also bringing them together—a true epitome of unity and Ubuntu. 

Rory Petzer and Carol Ofori visit a school in Tongaat
Supplied

Read more: Rory Petzer nominated for 'Sauce of the Year Award'

We asked Carol to share a special message for Rory, and here's what she had to say: 

"My chommie pie, my chomzizo as I call you, my O-Ror, as I also call you. I love you so much. You have made my transition to Durban so beautiful, full of laughter, full of joy, full of love. It's been such an awesome pleasure working with you and also becoming your friend, and you just guarding my heart.

"You know, I'm very sensitive about my heart and you've just guarded it so beautifully and you've been such a fabulous, amazing friend. Your talent is incredible. I am not surprised that this is where we are today. You definitely belong on the world stage representing a country you love so much and I can only imagine what the future looks like for you.

It's beyond bright and I wish you all the best in this next chapter. I know you'll be successful. I know we're gonna keep in touch. I know I'm gonna see you, so I'm not gonna say farewell. I love you so much and thank you for just being yourself, and earnestly yourself. It's been beautiful to be your colleague, but most importantly, it's beautiful and an honour to be your friend."

Carol Ofori and Rory Petzer wearing robes and hair towels
Supplied
Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Supplied

Check out more from East Coast Radio

East Coast Radio Rory Petzer Carol Ofori Farewell

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.