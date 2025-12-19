It's 'Rory Day' as ECR bids farewell to our Champion

It's a bittersweet day as the East Coast Radio team bids farewell to our 'Champion of Champions', Rory Petzer.

Our official 'Champion of Champions' is off to take on the world, and to do that, the award-winning comedian and talented Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, must say goodbye to Carol Ofori and the team.

Carol Ofori has officially declared today's show as 'Rory's Day'. There may be a few teary moments, and if Rory has anything to do with it, it will be tears of laughter.



Supplied

Rory is about to step into the most exciting chapter yet. He has always been passionate about radio, and as a young boy, that's what he knew he would pursue. However, comedy is his first love. Beyond all the awards and content creation, he has a genuine love for making others smile. There are no limits to his creativity and talent. Rory is destined to make people laugh while also bringing them together—a true epitome of unity and Ubuntu.

Supplied

We asked Carol to share a special message for Rory, and here's what she had to say: "My chommie pie, my chomzizo as I call you, my O-Ror, as I also call you. I love you so much. You have made my transition to Durban so beautiful, full of laughter, full of joy, full of love. It's been such an awesome pleasure working with you and also becoming your friend, and you just guarding my heart. "You know, I'm very sensitive about my heart and you've just guarded it so beautifully and you've been such a fabulous, amazing friend. Your talent is incredible. I am not surprised that this is where we are today. You definitely belong on the world stage representing a country you love so much and I can only imagine what the future looks like for you. It's beyond bright and I wish you all the best in this next chapter. I know you'll be successful. I know we're gonna keep in touch. I know I'm gonna see you, so I'm not gonna say farewell. I love you so much and thank you for just being yourself, and earnestly yourself. It's been beautiful to be your colleague, but most importantly, it's beautiful and an honour to be your friend."

Supplied

This is probably the most exciting and most terrifying decision of my whole entire life, but I decided at this time I need to back myself and believe in myself and chase this dream called comedy. It's been calling me and I need to fulfill my role as the Minister of Champions on a full-time basis because South Africans just can't stop winning. We need a Minister of Champions. I am grateful to every single person along the way and all those close to me who have given me the confidence to take this leap. - Rory Petzer

Image Supplied