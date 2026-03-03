Insured your ring for thousands? Why your payout could still fall short

According to IOL, the ring dispute illustrates a broader and ongoing problem in the insurance industry: policyholders often fail to update the value of their household contents, leaving them underinsured over time.

The complaint was handled by the Non-life Insurance Division of the National Financial Ombud Scheme, which frequently deals with disputes arising after claims are settled for less than anticipated. The Ombud has warned that many consumers only become aware of gaps in their insurance after events such as theft, fire or flooding, when the settlement amount does not match their expectations.

Insurance is designed to protect policyholders from unexpected loss, yet a recent case involving a stolen ring has highlighted how that protection can fall short when cover is not kept up to date. The dispute centred on a ring that was insured for a high value, but when it was stolen, the payout offered was far lower than the policyholder expected. The case has renewed attention on how home contents insurance works and why regular reviews of insured values are critical in South Africa.

Why do insurance disputes arise after a claim?

Edite Teixeira-McKinon, Lead Ombud of the Non-life Insurance Division, explained that disputes commonly occur when consumers are unhappy with an insurer’s settlement offer. In many cases, the disappointment stems from a misunderstanding of how insurance values are calculated and what the policy is actually designed to pay out.

She cautioned that the value of possessions does not remain static. Jewellery may increase in value, while items such as electronics typically lose value as they age. Replacement costs also shift due to inflation and market changes. Without reviewing insurance cover regularly, policyholders may unknowingly expose themselves to financial risk.

What does underinsurance mean for home contents policies?

Underinsurance occurs when household contents are insured for less than their current replacement value. When this happens, insurers may apply the principle of average. This means the payout is reduced proportionally, even if only one item is lost or damaged. As a result, the settlement can be significantly lower than the sum insured on the policy schedule.

To prevent this outcome, consumers are advised to ensure that the sum insured reflects the true replacement cost of all their household contents. The sum insured represents the maximum amount an insurer will pay, not a guaranteed payout.

Why does replacement value matter more than purchase price?

Home contents insurance generally covers the cost of replacing an item, not what was originally paid for it. Most household goods depreciate due to wear and tear, which often means their replacement value is lower than the purchase price. However, certain items, particularly jewellery, may appreciate over time as the value of precious metals and gemstones rises.

What happened in the stolen ring insurance dispute?

In the case highlighted by the Ombud, a complainant challenged her insurer after her ring was stolen. She requested a cash settlement, but the insurer offered R59,030 based on a replacement quote from its service provider. This was far below the ring’s sum insured of R155,000 and the jeweller’s valuation certificate of R125,000.

The insurer explained that the sum insured represents its maximum liability. Since it could replace the ring with an identical item for approximately R59,000, it argued that it had met its obligation. To address the difference between the insured amount and the settlement, the insurer also offered a refund of the excess premium paid.