If 2025 had a mood: Sticking it out and keeping it together

A video shared on social media perfectly sums up what 2025 has been like for many of us.

The video shows a schoolgirl using a glue stick to try and stick her friend's broken school shoe together. The bottom sole of her shoe has come loose, and she is trying to be resourceful by using something from her pencil case.

The symbolism was two-fold:

On the one hand, we saw the bond of sisterhood, one girlfriend helping another out. Besides, most girls can relate; shoe emergencies are no joke.

On the other hand, trying to stick the shoe back together this late in the school year feels like the perfect reminder of what it's like to just stick it out to the end.