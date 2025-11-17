If 2025 had a mood: Sticking it out and keeping it together
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As matriculants approach the final stretch of their exams, here's a reminder to stick it out to the end.
A video shared on social media perfectly sums up what 2025 has been like for many of us.
The video shows a schoolgirl using a glue stick to try and stick her friend's broken school shoe together. The bottom sole of her shoe has come loose, and she is trying to be resourceful by using something from her pencil case.
The symbolism was two-fold:
On the one hand, we saw the bond of sisterhood, one girlfriend helping another out. Besides, most girls can relate; shoe emergencies are no joke.
On the other hand, trying to stick the shoe back together this late in the school year feels like the perfect reminder of what it's like to just stick it out to the end.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@cassidy_steyn That time of the year guys❤️❤️#fypシ゚ #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ Jet2 Advert - ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧
While some students have completed their 2025 final examinations, others are still working their way through to the end.
The video isn't just funny, it also shows the kind of survival and resourcefulness that South Africans are known for.
While the glue stick didn't do a great job of holding the girl's school shoe together, it was a clear sign that we're nearing the end of another school year.
It's time to stick it out and hold it together as we approach the end of 2025.
The new year brings with it a symbol of hope and a chance to press reset on everything that didn't go your way this year.
