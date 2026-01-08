How to respond as a parent on Matric results day

Regardless of their pass, here's what you can say to your child on Matric results day.

Matric results day is around the corner, and we have some guidelines and overall tips for parents ahead of this milestone moment. It's easy to focus on all that could go wrong, but what if we just accepted what's next as it is, without building up the result in our heads? It's not the end of the world. The Matric results are set to be announced in all accredited newspapers next Tuesday, 13 January 2026, a day that marks the lives of many students hoping for positive results. To protect the identity of the students, their results will be released only according to their examination numbers, not their identification numbers. However, this does not bring much solace to the students who are relying on a pass. What's an identification number when your peers and family know you are expecting your results?

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has already announced that both 2025 matriculants and their parents were among the top callers during the festive season. They said that they are plagued with worry over their results and finances ahead of the New Year. While all the focus goes to the students, the parents feel just as much anxiety and stress over their children's feelings and future. However, with most things in life, as parents, we have to take on the stress for our kids and be their unwavering source of support and reason. Here are some practical guidelines to consider if you are awaiting your child's 2025 Matric results. 1. Stay neutral As a parent to a matric student, we can imagine that you went through the highs and lows with your child last year. So, this results day is just as much your day as it is theirs. However, it's vital to remember that on the day, you must remain composed, regardless of the result. This is not about you for now. If the results are not ideal, manage your feelings privately and remain the pillar of strength and support for your child. Remember, what you say and how you say it matter. Your words have meaning, and sometimes it's better to remain silent for a moment before speaking.

2. Don't compare As a parent, it's essential that you avoid comparing your child to others. Show pride in the effort your child put into their examinations and studying, regardless of their results. 3. Remain calm Regardless of the results, stay composed. Your child isn't just anxious for themselves, but they also don't want to disappoint you. They will pick up on your reaction, so keep your composure and avoid panic; be the still and voice of reason if your child panics. 4. Assess and support If your child hasn't received a pass that they were hoping for, sit down and assess things with them once they have had a chance to feel their feelings. Break down their results with them, explain the options of rewriting, and remarking. Help them explore options for their next steps, based on their goals, without shame. 5. Support from outside If you feel overwhelmed and unable to manage your emotions, consider consulting a professional. Alternatively, you and your child could contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) and speak to someone who can help ease your anxiety. You can contact SADAG on 0800 567 567. There's no shame in asking for help. Even parents get overwhelmed. Whatever happens on Matric results day, remember that showing support doesn't have to be something complicated. Simply showing up and staying present can make a significant difference.

