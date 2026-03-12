How Shayhara Ngubane turned lockdown content creation into R700 000 in online earnings

She had no prior experience in content creation and no clear vision of where it might lead. Six years later, she has earned more than R700 000 online, collaborated with numerous brands and major South African retailers and built a following of over 20,000 people across social media.

In March 2020, as the world came to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shayhara Ngubane opened a brand new Instagram account and began posting entertaining videos.

What did Shayhara Ngubane do when she first started creating content?

When Ngubane launched her Instagram account in March 2020, she did so without a strategy or a roadmap. She simply began creating and posting content, learning as she went.

It was an unplanned beginning that would eventually evolve into a substantial online career. Her early willingness to start without all the answers became a defining part of her story and a source of inspiration for others who feel uncertain about where to begin.

Which brands has Shayhara Ngubane worked with?

Over the course of her content creation career, Ngubane has partnered with a wide range of well-known South African brands and retailers. These include Checkers, Woolworths and Handy Andy, among others.

She has also attended brand trips to events such as the Splashy Fen festival, where she represented Peaceful Sleep. These collaborations reflect the trust and credibility she has built in the South African influencer and content creation space.

How does Shayhara Ngubane balance content creation with a full-time job?

Ngubane continues to manage her social media presence and content creation strategy while maintaining a nine-to-five corporate role. Notably, her online income has grown to exceed what she earns in her corporate position.

This balance between a traditional career and a thriving digital income stream is a central part of her narrative and one that resonates with many of her followers who are navigating similar circumstances.

What is Shayhara Ngubane's ebook about?

One of the most frequent questions Ngubane receives is how to start as a content creator. In response to the demand for guidance, she wrote and designed an ebook that covers everything she wishes she had known when she began.

The ebook includes more than 250 content ideas, practical advice on how to start, and a comprehensive overview of what aspiring content creators need to know. It is available for purchase at www.shayhara.co.za, a Shopify store and domain she set up herself as a complete beginner.