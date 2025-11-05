How Pindiwe Filtane is leading the way for women in ICT
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Today's Woman Crush Wednesday is Pindiwe Filtane, a leader who is dedicated to empowering and upskilling ICT graduates.
Today, Carol Ofori is celebrating Pindiwe Filtane, a woman leading the way in the world of Information and Communication Technologies.
As the founder and Managing Director of Mbasane Women in Information Technology, Filtane brings over 20 years of experience across international and local industries.
Filtane's entrepreneurial journey began in 2007 when she co-founded Yahluma Communications Solutions, a pioneer in the Business Process Outsourcing & Offshoring (BPO&O) segment. The innovative business model of Yahluma is still recognised as a case study at Wits Business School's MBA and MAP programmes.
How does Pindiwe Filtane help women starting in the ICT industry?
Since founding Mbasane in 2013, Filtane has consistently identified and developed opportunities in ICT solutions, partnering with leading telecommunications companies, and delivering basic IT training, work-readiness programmes, and SMME development initiatives.
She is passionate about skills development and youth empowerment, with a focus on upskilling unemployed ICT graduates to enhance their employability and competitiveness on a global scale.
Filtane also contributes to raising awareness about cancer as a co-founder of the Celebrate Life Foundation. Apart from raising funds for cancer awareness, she also dedicates funds to screening initiatives in the Eastern Cape.
She has also expanded her work into the manufacturing sector. Filtane assumed ownership of a sawmilling and manufacturing factory in 2021, where she successfully integrated her ICT expertise with new skills in business management and labour relations to drive sustainable growth and support employees' livelihoods.
Filtane was recognised for her role in the world of business when she was named KZN Top Business Woman 2022.
If you are a female ICT graduate or someone looking to join the ICT industry, then you shouldn't just look to someone like Filtane and her team for inspiration, but also for guidance.
You can contact them on their website at Mbasane.co.za
