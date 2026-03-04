How Lesedi Metsoamere is shaping Private Wealth Banking with purpose and parity

Lesedi Metsoamere stands at the forefront of Private Wealth Banking in South Africa, serving as Regional Executive for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. In a sector built on trust, precision and long-term relationships, she has earned recognition for delivering measurable growth while building inclusive, high-performing teams.

Who is Lesedi Metsoamere?

Lesedi is a seasoned executive in Private Wealth Banking with extensive experience in relationship management, business development and financial services. She has held leadership roles at major institutions including Investec Bank Limited and Standard Bank South Africa, where she began her leadership journey in 2018 and consistently drove positive results in client acquisition and team development.

What is her expertise in Private Wealth Banking?

Her expertise spans structured finance, financial risk, risk management and wealth management. Known for her strong commercial acumen, Lesedi blends strategic foresight with operational excellence, ensuring compliance while expanding market share and enhancing client experiences.

What qualifications does she hold?

Lesedi holds a BCom in Finance from the University of Johannesburg and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from Wits Business School. She recently completed a Leadership Programme in Sustainability Strategies at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in the United States, strengthening her global outlook on responsible business leadership.

How does she support women in finance?

A passionate advocate for gender parity, Lesedi actively contributes to initiatives focused on women’s career development and personal branding. She believes inclusive workplaces unlock potential and drive sustainable success.