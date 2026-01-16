 How to help your kids get into a healthy morning routine
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

How to help your kids get into a healthy morning routine

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Finding a healthy morning routine for your kids this school year. 

A child struggles to get his school jumper on before school
iStock/SouthWorks

Wellness podcast host, mother and author, Lauren Magers, shares the morning routine she has been doing with her kids for 14 years. 

Finding a healthy morning routine can be tricky. With the range of hormones, moods, stress and tiredness, it can be a challenge to please everyone. 

No matter how organised some parents try to be with morning routines, the time just flies by, and by 7:30 am, you either feel defeated or relieved. Either way, we're certain there's a healthier, more productive, and more positive way to start your mornings. 

Magers, an expert on family dynamics and parenting, shared a few tips that helped her kids establish a healthy, positive morning routine. 

Read more: Durban High School welcomes Grade 8 boys with spirited war cry

She says the foundation created in the morning is what will set your kids up for success throughout the day.

The number one thing to enforce in the morning to achieve grounding without any distractions is 'no digital devices'. So, to the parents who allow phones, tablets and TV time in the morning before school, remove this one thing from your child's morning and notice the difference. 

The second thing is creating mini or micro habits. You can teach your kids these microhabits:

  • Make their bed. Teaching your kids responsibility and allowing them to start by making their beds as soon as they get up sets the tone for the day. 
  • Self-care, brushing your teeth, showering, and taking care of your appearance, also helps with feeling good. 

The third habit to teach your children involves practising gratitude and appreciation in the morning. 

Whether they write it down or say it to you, the aim here is to programme their minds into being aware of all the things they are grateful for in the present moment. 

Read more: Back-to-school shock: Why educating a child now costs more than ever

The fourth habit is prayer. 

Whether you're a religious family, more spiritual, or neither, taking some quiet time to just say thank you can set a wonderfully positive tone for the day ahead. 

It's one thing to want peace and just agree to habits that avoid a morning rant session, and an entirely different thing to consciously parent your kids to learn healthy habits that will essentially set them up for success. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

School Kids Children Parenting Routine

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.